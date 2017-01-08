Disturbing Video Shows The Moment The Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Opened Fire The man can be seen casually removing a pistol from his waistband before firing multiple shots. Twitter

Andrew Innerarity / Reuters

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire at the baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, killing five people and wounding six others. In the short video, a man in a blue shirt can be seen walking with other people in the baggage claim of the airport before suddenly reaching into his waistband, pulling out a handgun, and starting to fire. Travelers can be seen at first standing still in reaction to the shots, before then proceeding to take cover. Some people dive behind luggage carts and baggage carousels, while others run for their lives.

The audio-less video, first acquired by TMZ, appear to be taken from a surveillance camera at the airport. Authorities have identified the alleged gunman as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Santiago joined the Puerto Rico National Guard in 2007, and was stationed in Iraq from April 2010 to April 2011, a spokesperson for the Alaska National Guard told BuzzFeed News. Police said Santiago checked the 9-mm handgun as his sole luggage item in his travel from Alaska to Florida.

Authorities believe Santiago, who went through a mental health evaluation in November after contacting FBI agents in Anchorage about paranoid delusions, flew to Fort Lauderdale just to carry out the attack. The motive behind the deadly attack is still unclear.

Santiago was arrested and charged by federal authorities on Saturday for allegedly killing five people and "performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused serious bodily injury."