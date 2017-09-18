BuzzFeed News

Donald Glover Won Two Emmys And Made History At The Same Damn Time

If you listen closely you can hear all of Atlanta screaming right now.

By Sylvia Obell

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 9:04 p.m. ET

Donald Glover made Emmys history on Sunday night. He won his first Emmy, for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, making him the first black director to ever win the category.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Glover was nominated for directing the "B.A.N." episode of Atlanta where Paper Boi was a guest on a Charlie Rose-esque talk show.

FX / Via giphy.com

It was also just downright hilarious.

FX / Via giphy.com

The actor thanked his parents, who he brought with him, his brother, FX, and his best friend Hiro Murai, who he says taught him everything about directing.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The icing on the cake? Glover was presented the award by black comedy legend Dave Chappelle.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Then, later in the evening, Glover took home his second award of the night for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. It's been 32 years since a person of color won this award.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Glover was also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy and Outstanding Comedy Series (for Atlanta), but lost both those categories. Still, his nominations alone were monumental. He's the first black actor to be nominated for all of these awards in the same damn year.

Unfortunately, Glover's star is rising so bright that we're going to have to wait for more Atlanta episodes while he works for some Oscar nominations.

Glover is in both the upcoming untitled Star Wars Han Solo film and The Lion King.

