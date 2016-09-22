People Are Sharing Videos Of Themselves Narrating Porn To Protest Censorship

"To be honest, I'm completely indifferent to porn," Pania Kirillina wrote in the introduction to her video on Facebook. "But to ban it, well, in short, that's very bad. And we don't have words in the Russian language for discussing sex, it is really awkward to talk about sex in detail...maybe, a bunch of girls are being raped in their marriage bed, for example, but they don't know it, because they have never once in their life discussed with anyone how intercourse is supposed to happen."