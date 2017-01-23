BuzzFeed News

10 Ways Russia Is Showing Its Love For President Donald Trump

10 Ways Russia Is Showing Its Love For President Donald Trump

You can order an "elite burger" to celebrate the man who declared war on the elites.

By Susie Armitage and Victor Stepanov

Posted on January 23, 2017, at 1:16 p.m. ET

1. This spelling-challenged commemorative coin:

2. This watermelon, given to a polar bear at a Siberian zoo because he "predicted" Trump's victory and his keepers are hoping to win the Guinness record for Most Russian Thing Ever:

3. This "elite burger":

4. These commemorative sugar cubes:

5. This Russian army flagship store, which offered Americans and US Embassy employees a 10% inauguration discount:

6. This presidential portrait:

7. This bizarre and oddly catchy music video:

8. This car decal:

9. This sack of coal:

10. And this inauguration concert:

"As they say on the English-language internet: 'Russiansdidit' — we did it! :)"

"As they say on the English-language internet: 'Russiansdidit' — we did it! :)"

CORRECTION

This portrait of Donald Trump made of smoked fish, called "Something Fishy," was created by Lauren Garfinkel as part of her Edible Government series. It was made before the election to protest Trump's refusal to release his tax returns, Garfinkel told BuzzFeed News. An earlier version of this post had included it and incorrectly identified it as a Russian Trump tribute.

