Russian Women Unfurled A Feminist Banner On The Kremlin Like It Was NBD

One of the photos organizers shared was Photoshopped, but they say the others are real. Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg police detained women activists gathered for Women’s Day.

A handful of feminist activists showed up at the Kremlin to protest on International Women's Day, raising a banner that read "200 Years Of Men In Power — Out With Them!"

A second banner — seen here in a photo of one of the Kremlin towers that the as-yet-unnamed group provided to Russian media and was later revealed to be Photoshopped — read: "The national idea is feminism."

On Facebook, the organizers admitted the photo of the banner on the Kremlin's Corner Arsenal Tower was fake but said others taken that day, and the video, were real.

"We knew that there were women who liked the slogan 'the national idea is feminism' and were making that banner," Leda Garina wrote on Facebook, explaining that the activist who sent the photo to the press had not known it was fake. "We admit that the material sent out was Photoshopped, but that doesn't change the fact that we agree with the content. We are very sorry that we are not technically savvy enough to spot the difference between a fake image and a real one, and that we may have misled the media."

"We would prefer if such banners hung on all of the towers of the Kremlin."

Russian authorities said that no one had breached the security of the tower.