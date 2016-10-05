9 Proverbs About Bears That Are Actually Real
"A bear isn’t a cow’s brother" - Mike Pence, some day, hopefully.
During Tuesday's Vice Presidential debate, Donald Trump’s running mate Mike Pence quoted an “old proverb” about Russia that he appears to have made up: “the Russian bear never dies, it just hibernates.”
As it turns out, there are already a whole bunch of real proverbs from Russia about bears. Here are a few colorful ones the candidates might want to steal.
1. On why people hate politics: "The bear is in the forest, but the pelt is sold."
2. On diplomacy: "A bear is strong, but it can be led on a chain."
3. Also on diplomacy: "I caught a bear!" "Bring it here!" "It won’t come." "Then come yourself!" "It won’t let me!"
4. On home ownership: "Two bears don’t live in one lair."
5. On carrying a tune: "A bear stepped on someone's ear."
6. On friendship: "A bear isn’t a cow’s brother."
7. On precision: "A cat uses its paw, a bear all five fingers."
8. On work-life balance: "Work is not a bear, it won’t go into the forest."
9. And finally, on that whole hibernation thing: "For bears, winter is one night."
