How "The Walking Dead" Showed Steven Yeun America Craves Diverse Stories

"Watching people kind of let my ethnicity be present but, at the same time, fade to the back? That's a really cool thing," Steven Yeun told BuzzFeed News. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The sixth season of The Walking Dead concluded earlier this year with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally assailing a member of Rick's group of survivors — but the final moments of the climactic scene didn't reveal which character was felled. Tonight's Season 7 premiere unveiled to viewers that there were actually two casualties: Negan first bludgeons Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) to death before turning his bat on Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun).

"It's an honor to play a character that I think resonates with people, just across the board," Yeun told BuzzFeed News at the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment's 25th Anniversary Gala on Saturday night, almost 24 hours before fans learned of the actor's exit from the AMC drama.

It wasn't the first time Yeun's character has found himself facing death. In Season 6, it appeared that Glenn had been killed off by a horde of zombies. But a month later, he reappeared, having survived the attack. The death fake-out sparked an uproar among fans, but it also revealed how much American viewers loved Glenn, a response that moved Yeun.