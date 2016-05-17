Why Constance Wu And John Cho Are Being Photoshopped Into Movie Posters
The viral #StarringJohnCho and #StarringConstanceWu posts reimagine the actors as leads in your favorite blockbuster movies.
Earlier this month, the social media campaign #StarringJohnCho was launched to tackle Hollywood's "whitewashing" problem with photoshopped movie posters incorporating the Star Trek actor.
William Yu, a 25-year-old digital strategist, started the hashtag movement to reveal what blockbuster films would look like if more Asian-American actors were cast in starring roles. It was also his response to Hollywood's whitewashing of Ghost in the Shell and Marvel's decision to cast Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange — controversial decisions that sparked #whitewashedOUT, which spurred tweets from thousands of upset fans.
People rallied behind it.
Shortly after #StarringJohnCho went viral, people began a similar effort to splice Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu into their favorite films.
#StarringConstanceWu proved to be a hit too.
Wu, who has spoken out about Hollywood's whitewashing controversy, seemed to approve of the latest #StarringConstanceWu images, particularly the 'shopped Easy A poster.
(Remember Aloha?)
