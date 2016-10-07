Amid Nate Parker’s Press Blitz, This Sexual Assault Survivor Wants You To Listen To Her “The statement we’re making is that we exist," Elyse Cizek — one of the founders of #FvckRapeCulture — told BuzzFeed News. "We’re just trying to make ourselves known and that our story is important too." Twitter

Cizek condemned Parker — who directed, produced, and stars as Nat Turner in The Birth of a Nation — for his lack of remorse and for writing fictionalized sexual assaults into his movie. In the film, Turner’s wife (Aja Naomi King) and a minor character played by Gabrielle Union — an actor who has taken a much more public stand against rape and rape culture than Parker — are raped by white slave patrollers and a white slave owner, respectively. Though there aren’t scenes of the assaults onscreen, the acts are implied and compel Turner to revolt. Parker’s screenplay for the historical drama presents “survivors of rape as plot accessories,” said Cizek, echoing similar sentiments made by the Washington Post and a New Yorker review.

She noted that sexual assault victims don’t always report their experiences because of “how much you'd be dragged through the mud,” and “because they [don’t] know that it is OK for them to tell that story.” That’s why she finds Parker’s use of sexual assault as a plot element so “sickening,” she said. “For him to then turn around and put two scenes in his film [about] rape … It turns my stomach.” “He could've used this as a platform to talk about consent, to speak to other men and say, ‘This was something that happened, and I was ignorant of my mistake. And now I understand the damage that has been caused, and I'm willing to take ownership of it.’ But he refuses to do that,” Cizek said. She said that she wants very much to support movies like Parker’s and other black filmmakers’ in an industry dominated by white men: “This isn’t a demand, this isn’t a ridicule, this isn’t a public flogging. I want to talk to him, and I want him to listen. “If Nate Parker gives us the opportunity to forgive him, I will — if he would own up to the disrespect that he’s shown to victims; show a little bit of remorse or just a little bit of understanding; do something to forward the message.” But as the situation stands right now? “He wants to play this hero, and he has the chance to be a real-life hero, and he’s not,” she said.



Fox Searchlight did not answer a request for comment by BuzzFeed News.



