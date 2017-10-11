BuzzFeed News

This "Harry Potter" Actor Says Men Like Harvey Weinstein "Should Be Condemned, Shamed"

This "Harry Potter" Actor Says Men Like Harvey Weinstein "Should Be Condemned, Shamed"

David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter franchise, slammed the Hollywood mogul, who has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by multiple women.

By Susan Cheng

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 2:14 p.m. ET

It's been less than a week since the New York Times first published a story about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, alleging he's been sexually harassing women for decades.

Since then, Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company, the film studio he cofounded with his brother, Bob Weinstein, in 2005. And on Oct. 10, The New Yorker published an explosive exposé, in which three women accused Weinstein of sexual assault.
In the days that followed, many celebrities have since spoken out against Weinstein.

Harry Potter actor David Thewlis — who famously played Remus Lupin and who worked with Weinstein on Regression (2015) and Macbeth (2015) — is one of the latest actors to add his voice to the conversation.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Thewlis wrote:

Men like this who equate fame and power with the right to degrade women should be unequivocally condemned, shamed and be seen to suffer the consequences.

