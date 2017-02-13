Donald Trump Dubbed "President Agent Orange" By Busta Rhymes
The rapper took shots at the president during A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak's performance.
During the 2017 Grammys, A Tribe Called Quest performed a medley of the hip-hop group's songs that also included a guest spot from Anderson .Paak.
Busta Rhymes, a frequent A Tribe Called Quest collaborator, was also in the mix on stage, and he called out President Donald Trump.
The performers then broke down a makeshift wall — no doubt a reference to the wall Trump plans to build on the US–Mexico border.
The group ended their politically charged performance with Q-Tip chanting, "Resist!"
Paak, a Grammy newcomer, earned a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his album Malibu. A Tribe Called Quest were not nominated for any Grammys, as We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, their last ever album, was released in November after the deadline for 2017 Grammy nominations. ATCQ are eligible for the 2018 Grammys.
Watch the full performance here.
