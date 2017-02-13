BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Dubbed "President Agent Orange" By Busta Rhymes

The rapper took shots at the president during A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak's performance.

By Susan Cheng

Posted on February 13, 2017, at 12:04 a.m. ET

During the 2017 Grammys, A Tribe Called Quest performed a medley of the hip-hop group's songs that also included a guest spot from Anderson .Paak.

Busta Rhymes, a frequent A Tribe Called Quest collaborator, was also in the mix on stage, and he called out President Donald Trump.

“I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States," he said in the middle of the performance. "I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban."

The performers then broke down a makeshift wall — no doubt a reference to the wall Trump plans to build on the US–Mexico border.

The group ended their politically charged performance with Q-Tip chanting, "Resist!"

Paak, a Grammy newcomer, earned a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his album Malibu. A Tribe Called Quest were not nominated for any Grammys, as We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, their last ever album, was released in November after the deadline for 2017 Grammy nominations. ATCQ are eligible for the 2018 Grammys.

Watch the full performance here.

