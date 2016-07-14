Aziz Ansari Made History With His Emmy Nomination
He received a nomination for his portrayal of Dev Shah on Master of None, his critically acclaimed Netflix series.
Aziz Ansari made history today after earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Dev Shah on Master of None. He's the first South Asian actor ever nominated for a leading role on a television series.
The Netflix series, which he created, was lauded for its effortless diversity and for being progressive on numerous other fronts. It provided viewers a look into a desi household. It explored the immigrant narrative in a poignant episode, which earned nominations today for outstanding writing for a comedy series and outstanding directing for a comedy series. The show also broke down stereotypes about Asian men, presenting Dev as a romantic, sexually desirable lead.
Prior to this Emmy nomination, Ansari earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, also for his part on Master of None. In years past, a handful of South Asian actors have received Emmy nominations, but none have been for leading roles on a television series. In 2005, Naveen Andrews earned a nod for a supporting role on Lost, and Ben Kingsley was nominated on four separate occasions for his parts in Mrs. Harris, Anne Frank: The Whole Story, Joseph, Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story, all mini-series.
