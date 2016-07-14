Aziz Ansari Made History With His Emmy Nomination

He received a nomination for his portrayal of Dev Shah on Master of None , his critically acclaimed Netflix series.

Aziz Ansari made history today after earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Dev Shah on Master of None. He's the first South Asian actor ever nominated for a leading role on a television series.

The Netflix series, which he created, was lauded for its effortless diversity and for being progressive on numerous other fronts. It provided viewers a look into a desi household. It explored the immigrant narrative in a poignant episode, which earned nominations today for outstanding writing for a comedy series and outstanding directing for a comedy series. The show also broke down stereotypes about Asian men, presenting Dev as a romantic, sexually desirable lead.