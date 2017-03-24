Students At This University Are Allowed To Wear Whatever They Want To Graduation And It's So Good
That's another way of using your talents...
Kyoto University has an amazing tradition where its students dress up in costume for graduation.
So on the morning of graduation, things in Kyoto get pretty weird.
There were Pokémon walking the streets.
As well as Poké stops.
Jesus was even there.
BuzzFeed News spoke to the mother of the student who went as Queen Amidala, who said her daughter actually chose to go to Kyoto University because of the graduation tradition.
"When my daughter was in high school, she learned that the graduation ceremony at Kyoto University looked very fun, so she chose to go there," she said.
"Because of this, she’s been saying from the first day of her university: ‘Since I was able to get into Kyoto University, I want to dress up on my graduation day," Queen Amidala's mom said.
The costumes are pretty amazing.
Some famous U.S. politicians even showed up.
This guy went as his own school ID.
And this girl went as a god damn actual tank.
“I think there are many opinions on wearing costumes at a solemn ceremony, but as a parent, it was fun to see how everyone—both students in suits or hakama and costumes—seemed to enjoy," Queen Amidala's mom said.
Oh, also, there was a Kylo Ren in the student orchestra.
This post was translated from Japanese.
