It’s fair to say that nepo baby discourse really entered the mainstream at the end of 2022, when New York Magazine published an article breaking down the “nepo-baby boom” in Hollywood.
In February, Dakota Johnson sparked backlash when she called the nepo baby debate “lame” as well as “incredibly annoying and boring.” If you didn’t know, the Madame Web star is the daughter of famous actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.
And Zooey Deschanel has now stepped up to be the face of nepotism discourse in April, with the New Girl and Elf star insisting that her parents did not make it easier for her to establish a career in acting.
If you’re wondering, Zooey’s dad is Caleb Deschanel, a cinematographer who has worked on everything from Titanic to The Godfather, receiving six Academy Award nominations in the process.
Her mom is Twin Peaks’ star Mary Jo Deschanel née Weir, and Zooey’s sister, Emily Deschanel is also a successful actor, starring in Bones and Spider-Man 2, among other projects.
But Zooey is confident that she and her sister do not owe their careers in the industry to their mom and dad, saying on The School of Greatness podcast: “It’s funny because people be like, ‘Oh, nepotism’, I’m like, ‘no.’”
Still, some have been left unimpressed by how dismissive Zooey was about her father’s role in her career as they expressed their exasperation at nepo babies repeatedly failing to acknowledge the privilege that comes with their parents having connections in the industry.
“I love zooey but i'll never understand celebs treating the phrase nepo baby like a slur,” another user said. “it’s actually really cool to have successful parents when you're humble and gracious about it!!!!”