“You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘That guy’s a dick’, but at the end of the day what you understand what he’s had to get through to get to that point and whether or not he wanted to be there, I can’t dick on him,” Liam continued. “I don’t agree with his actions, I can’t be on his side. I understand and hope that one day the other person on the end of the phone wants to receive the help.”