This Is Why Will Ferrell Is Being Praised For His Comments About His Best Friend Coming Out As Transgender

At the weekend, Will Ferrell premiered his brand new documentary Will & Harper at Sundance Film Festival.
“It was three summers ago in which Harper emailed a lot of her close friends with the headline: ‘Here’s a Weird One,'” Will explained during an appearance at Variety Studio at Sundance.
“Baseline knowledge? Zero,” he answered. “I had met trans people before, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life so this was all new territory for me.”
And Will has been widely praised for the honesty in his comments after they were posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week.
“This is what it looks like to learn and grow and approach new things with kindness and genuine care. Everyone should take a page out of his book,” one more added.
“Did I have Will Ferrell being a babe of a trans ally on my 2024 bingo? No. But it’s great to be pleasantly surprised,” another tweeted. “All the love to Harper and Will for using their story as a learning opportunity for likely millions of cis folk.”
Peer-support services are available at the Trans Lifeline. You can call the hotline at 1-877-565-8860.