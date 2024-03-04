Eddie Redmayne has never exactly been short of celebrity friends, with the British star part of a pretty impressive circle of super-famous actors who all lived together and hung out in London during the late 2000s ahead of their respective big breaks.
However, it was a contact that he met later in life that proved to be his biggest ride or die when his email account got hacked.
Jamie spilled all during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confusedpodcast, where he recalled receiving an urgent message from Eddie asking for money — and Warren Beatty ended up being more than willing to step up.
Speaking to podcast host Josh Horowitz, Jamie explained, “Eddie had a situation where he got scammed, his email. We all got emails saying, ‘Guys, I’m up against it here, I need some cash.’”
When asked if anybody replied, Jamie continued, “Warren Beatty was like, ‘What can I do?’ Warren Beatty responded…I think I’m OK to tell this.”
Adding some further clarification, the Irish actor explained that the email had been sent to all of Eddie’s contacts and opened with, “‘Guys, I need you to wire me some cash.’”
“And fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need,’” Jamie added, also joking, “I was like, ‘Yeah, Warren, you go first, I’ll follow.’”
It is not known how Warren and Eddie know each other, as they haven't worked on any projects together or made any joint public appearances.
While Jamie did not say exactly when this incident happened, he did reveal that it was “just before” Warren infamously read out the wrong winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which was in 2017.
This means that Eddie — who currently has an estimated net worth of $20 million — was already well established in the industry and had even won the Best Actor Oscar two years earlier for his performance in The Theory of Everything.
Despite this, Warren, now 86, seemingly didn’t even question why his presumably pretty wealthy pal was asking for money before he offered up his own cash with no questions asked.
Thankfully, it seems that Warren was alerted to the fact that the email was a phishing scam before paying out.