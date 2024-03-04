Warren Beatty Has Proved To Be A Pretty Good Friend To Have After He Offered Eddie Redmayne No-Questions-Asked Cash When He Fell For A Phishing Scam

Warren didn’t hesitate to offer Eddie — who has an estimated net worth of $20 million — whatever he needed in what turned out to be a phishing scam.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Eddie Redmayne has never exactly been short of celebrity friends, with the British star part of a pretty impressive circle of super-famous actors who all lived together and hung out in London during the late 2000s ahead of their respective big breaks.

Eddie Redmayne in a suit with a tie, smiling at a formal event
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Eddie was literally roommates with Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan, and the two were also incredibly close with the likes of Robert Pattinson and Andrew Garfield.

Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield smiling together
Amy Sussman / WireImage

However, it was a contact that he met later in life that proved to be his biggest ride or die when his email account got hacked.

Eddie Redmayne at awards event in a unique tuxedo with large bow at the neck
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Jamie spilled all during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he recalled receiving an urgent message from Eddie asking for money — and Warren Beatty ended up being more than willing to step up.

Jamie Dornan in casual sweater smiling at the camera
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Loewe

Speaking to podcast host Josh Horowitz, Jamie explained, “Eddie had a situation where he got scammed, his email. We all got emails saying, ‘Guys, I’m up against it here, I need some cash.’”

Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne with their arms round each other
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

When asked if anybody replied, Jamie continued, “Warren Beatty was like, ‘What can I do?’ Warren Beatty responded…I think I’m OK to tell this.”

Warren Beatty in a pin-striped suit and tie at an event
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AARP

Adding some further clarification, the Irish actor explained that the email had been sent to all of Eddie’s contacts and opened with, “‘Guys, I need you to wire me some cash.’”

Eddie Redmayne at an event wearing a dark coat and patterned tie
Taylor Hill / WireImage

“And fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need,’” Jamie added, also joking, “I was like, ‘Yeah, Warren, you go first, I’ll follow.’”

A close-up of Warren Beatty at a media event
Dave J Hogan via Getty

It is not known how Warren and Eddie know each other, as they haven't worked on any projects together or made any joint public appearances.

Eddie Redmayne smiling in a studio, wearing a sweater over a collared shirt, arms crossed
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While Jamie did not say exactly when this incident happened, he did reveal that it was “just before” Warren infamously read out the wrong winner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which was in 2017.

Warren Beatty onstage with Faye Dunaway at the 2017 Oscars
Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

This means that Eddie — who currently has an estimated net worth of $20 million — was already well established in the industry and had even won the Best Actor Oscar two years earlier for his performance in The Theory of Everything.

Eddie Redmayne holding an Oscar award, wearing a tuxedo with a bow tie
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Despite this, Warren, now 86, seemingly didn’t even question why his presumably pretty wealthy pal was asking for money before he offered up his own cash with no questions asked.

Warren Beatty sits onstage in a leather jacket and turtleneck at the TCM Film Festival 2022
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for TCM

Thankfully, it seems that Warren was alerted to the fact that the email was a phishing scam before paying out.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer