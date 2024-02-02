Here Is Exactly What's Going Down Between UMG And TikTok, And Why It’s Not As Clear-Cut As You Might Think

While UMG has argued that artists deserve more compensation for their music being on TikTok, others have called the record label “greedy” and claimed that the promotional value of the social media app is priceless.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Earlier this week, Universal Music Group, otherwise known as UMG, issued an open letter to the artist and songwriter community urging for action against TikTok.

The record label represents several high-profile musicians, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber, and its contract with the popular app expired Wednesday.


In the letter, UMG explained, “In our contract renewal discussions, we have been pressing them on three critical issues—appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.”


And while positive steps had been taken in combating artificial intelligence and keeping TikTok users safe, UMG said that discussions about artist and songwriter compensation haven’t been as satisfactory. 

In fact, the label claimed that despite TikTok’s huge popularity and user base, the app only accounts for “about 1%” of UMG’s total revenue. It added, “TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay.”

At this point it’s worth mentioning that no more than 60 seconds of licensed music can be used in a TikTok video.


UMG also expressed its disapproval of TikTok encouraging users to create music of their own through AI while making “little effort to deal with” content on the platform that infringes on its artists’ music. 

This includes things such as fans creating sounds on TikTok that remix songs by their favorite artists, or even mashups of two artists. This has recently been seen in a popular TikTok audio that combines Taylor’s song “Illicit Affairs” with Harry’s hit “Sign of the Times.”

UMG claimed that as it attempted to negotiate a new contract with TikTok, the app “attempted to bully [it] into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, for far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth.”


In the letter, UMG said that TikTok tried to “intimidate” it by removing music from UMG’s lesser-known artists while keeping music by its global stars on the platform. 


“We will always fight for our artists and songwriters and stand up for the creative and commercial value of music,” UMG concluded, adding that while it is disappointed for its musicians and their fans, it has an “overriding responsibility” to “fight for a new agreement” that sees its artists “appropriately compensated for their work.”

Responding to the letter, TikTok issued a statement of its own claiming that UMG were putting “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.”

It then accused the record label of pushing “a false narrative” as it wrote, “The fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent.


“TikTok has been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements with every other label and publisher,” TikTok added. “Clearly, Universal's self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans."

When the two did not reach a new deal before the old contract expired, all of the music by artists signed to UMG was pulled from the app on Thursday.

In addition to fans not being able to use sounds by the artists in their own videos, artists who are signed to UMG and use TikTok to promote their work and interact with fans can no longer share their own music on the app. 


As a result, it has been pointed out that lesser-known artists will be greatly impacted because their label has closed the door on one of the world’s biggest social media sites.

Up-and-coming star Noah Kahan, who is signed to UMG, posted a TikTok video addressing the situation earlier this week where he said, “I won’t be able to promote my music on TikTok any more … I’ll probably be OK, right? I’ll probably land on my feet, right? Right?”

In addition, it has been pointed out that all of UMG’s artists will now be excluded from the cultural phenomenon of TikTok, since their music can no longer be a part of viral trends on the app, such as dance challenges.

Viral sounds on TikTok have also proved to be hugely influential in exposing users to new music from artists that they otherwise wouldn’t have discovered, with the app propelling the careers of a whole heap of current musicians — including Megan Thee Stallion, Maisie Peters, and Victoria Monét.

And it isn’t just new music, either; many older songs have also had a revival decades after their original release from being used in popular TikTok videos, giving the otherwise forgotten music a new lease on life.

As a result, some artists have expressed their confusion over UMG’s decision, arguing that having their music on TikTok is mutually beneficial, and the app’s promotional value is worth more than financial compensation.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, British singer and record producer MNEK also claimed that the move was counterproductive after UMG apparently encouraged its new artists to become more prominent online. 


He tweeted, “as an artist who used to be signed with Universal Music Group - irdk how they think this whole TikTok boycott is gonna work out…in 2024??? After all this time of bullying their artists into becoming influencers, they decide to pull this?”


“Not to mention all their employees are doing up in there is looking at TikTok for the next best trends - whole ass meetings about TikTok,” he added. “Like…. what are they doing??? It’s a genuine question. It’s silly & it’s greedy if you ask me.”

And singer Lily Allen agreed, even suggesting that the affected artists should launch a lawsuit. Quote-tweeting MNEK’s post, Lily said, “Maybe a class action lawsuit for artists, I’d be wanting my rights back if my label couldn’t negotiate a deal with the biggest social media entity in the world.”

Neither UMG nor TikTok has made any further comment on the situation, but we will let you know if they do!

