This public display of affection comes just weeks after Taylor sent the internet into a meltdown when she made a surprise appearance in Travis’s VIP friends-and-family box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as she supported his team’s football game.
Taylor looked cozy with Travis’s mom and the rest of his nearest and dearest, and she left the stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after the game.
And the public nature of this blossoming romance is exactly why people seem to find it so endearing. The whole thing started back in July when Travis said he was disappointed that he didn’t get to meet Taylor when he attended her Eras Tour.
He went on to candidly explain that he’d hoped to give her his phone number via a handmade friendship bracelet. Soon afterward, rumors began to swirl that the two had quietly started dating.
Needless to say, some still can’t quite believe that Travis’s plan has actually paid off, with one person tweeting that they are in “awe” of how it all worked out for him, while someone else wrote, “Travis really brought a friendship bracelet with his cellphone number on it to the era’s tour for Taylor and now they’re dating. Man, he WON.”
THIS MAN WENT FROM MAKING A FRIENDSHIP BRACELET WITH HIS NUMBER ON IT AND SHOOTING HIS SHOT ON NATIONAL TV TO DINNER DATES AND HOLDING HANDS WITH TAYLOR I AM IN AWE TRAVIS KELCE IN AWE
But those who knew of Travis before he was linked to Taylor have been left less surprised by his boldness, with some pointing out that he is definitely not a stranger to shooting his shot.
In fact, just one month before he publicly shared his hope of giving Taylor his phone number, Travis had to be reined in by his teammate Patrick Mahomes after he broke protocol during a visit to the White House.
Back in June, the Kansas City Chiefs were invited to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, and Travis couldn’t resist attempting to fulfill a lifelong dream when the opportunity came up.
While Biden was posing for photos after giving a speech, Travis sneaked over to the presidential podium and tried to give a speech of his own. Leaning into the microphone, he said, “So, I’ve been waiting for this…”
Unfortunately for him, at that point Patrick quickly moved him away from the podium, which was adorned with the presidential seal. If you didn’t know, anybody who isn’t president of the United States is forbidden from using this seal for their own personal use.
Excusing his teammate's behavior to the crowd, Patrick sheepishly repeated, “Sorry,” while Biden took the whole thing in good spirits and showed his amusement by throwing his hands into the air and laughing.
This clip has resurfaced online amid Travis’s new relationship, and one person posted it to TikTok alongside the caption, “If you think he’s not bold enough to shoot his shot with Taylor, remember he’s the guy who did this at the White House.”
The video has been viewed 14 million times and racked up over a million likes, and this glimpse into Travis’s personality is also winning praise from viewers. One person commented, “the more i learn about this man the more i like him!!”
“I love him even more now 😂🤣😂🤣 he’s like a little kid but in the best way 😂😂😂😂,” another added. While one more joked, “He lets his intrusive thoughts win every time.”
Shortly after the White House incident, Travis opened up about what he had planned to say before Patrick interrupted him.
Speaking on their podcast, Travis told his brother, “Obviously, the president at the podium, it's iconic, right? It's iconic, and how he usually addresses the nation is, ‘To my fellow Americans.' That's all I wanted to say, dude."
Travis went on to acknowledge that he’d wasted time by not saying that immediately: “I shouldn't have started off with, 'I've always wanted to do this.’”
Prior to this incident, Travis had won new fans when he hosted Saturday Night Live back in March, with viewers left impressed by his confidence and comedic timing.