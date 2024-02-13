Some have also noted that Taylor Swift once relentlessly mocked the kind of behavior her new boyfriend has repeatedly exhibited on the field in her “The Man” music video.
Anyone who isn’t named Travis Kelce would be sent to the locker room if they did this to their head coach pic.twitter.com/GK5j5mlAJ0— Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) February 12, 2024
Travis Kelce showed his diva colors in this #SuperBowl To disrespect a hall of fame coach like Andy Reid in that manner is a disgrace. Truly embarrassing and shameful.— Scott (@CaseStudyTruth) February 12, 2024
Travis Kelce was not stoked pic.twitter.com/Px1Q1EnfCb— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023
i don’t wanna hear “travis kelce can you fight” anymore 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ecs3B4Bqzd— ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) November 26, 2023