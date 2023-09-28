Travis Kelce Is Being Praised For Respecting Taylor Swift’s Privacy On His Podcast While Still Telling Listeners What They Wanted To Hear

Travis accepts that the interest in him and Taylor is mostly his own doing, but he has also warned that he will be dialing back how much he speaks about her going forward out of respect for her privacy.

It’s fair to say that whatever is going on between NFL star Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift has unfolded pretty publicly over the last two months, with all of us being invited along for the ride.

taylor swift performing on stage
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The whole thing started when Travis admitted that he was disappointed that he didn’t get to meet Taylor when he went to her Eras Tour, especially as he’d hoped to pass on his phone number.

closeup of travis in his football uniform
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, the literal NFL, and Travis himself then fueled growing speculation that he and Taylor were secretly hanging out, with Travis saying last week that he’d invited her to come and watch one of his football games.

Taylor sitting at her piano on stage
Tom Cooper / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Despite this massive clue, people were still caught off guard when Taylor actually did attend the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, with the singer front and center of Travis’s friends and family VIP suite.

taylor smiling in the vip box
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Taylor didn’t seem to mind who was watching as she sent the internet into meltdown by enthusiastically cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Travis’s mom and dad.

taylor cheering with travis&#x27; mom
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

After the game, Taylor left the stadium with Travis — and in a true display of them not caring who saw them, they even put the top down on Travis’s convertible car as they drove off for dinner and an after-party.

tavis taking a selfie after the game
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

With their rumored relationship dominating the celebrity news cycle ever since, pretty much everyone was on tenterhooks as we eagerly awaited this week’s episode of Travis’s podcast, New Heights, in the hope that he might share some more insight into him and Taylor.

closeup of travis in a suit
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

And the sports pro didn’t disappoint, with he and Jason — who is also the podcast’s cohost — even acknowledging that they anticipated extra listeners this week off the back of the “crazy” weekend.

closeup of the brothers
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Travis also took full responsibility for the global interest in his love life because he was the one who first went public with his desire to woo Taylor. He said to his brother: “My personal life that’s not so personal. I did this to myself, Jason, I know this.”

And when Jason teased him by saying that Taylor had “finally put [him] on the map,” Travis took it all in his stride and used it as an opportunity to speak highly about the singer.

closeup of taylor walking outside
Gotham / GC Images

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing, everyone was talking about her in a great light.”

travis talking into a mic
YouTube @NewHeightShow / Via youtube.com

“It was absolutely electric to see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom,” Travis said of Taylor’s behavior in the suite. “To see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there. Shit was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

taylor cheering during the game
David Eulitt / Getty Images

“And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” he added in an apparent reference to one of Taylor’s songs. “Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage!”

travis entering the field
David Eulitt / Getty Images

Travis also openly discussed some of the things that other people have been saying about him and Taylor, including his coach Andy Reid’s claim that he’d played cupid for them, and his teammate Pat Mahomes saying that he set Travis up for a touchdown because he knew that Taylor was watching.

travis hugging his coach
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

But later in the conversation, Travis warned listeners that he plans to dial back how much he speaks about Taylor going forward as he once again accepted that the high interest in them is mostly his own doing.

Jason Hanna / Getty Images

“I know I brought all this attention to me, I’m the one who did the friendship bracelet thing, told everyone how butthurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” Travis began.

the brothers talking on the podcast
YouTube @NewHeightShow / Via youtube.com

“I think what’s real is, this is my personal life,” he went on. “And I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week.”

travis during a press conference
Don Juan Moore / Getty Images

“I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this week,” Travis concluded. “So everything moving forward… I think talking about sports will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

travis during a game
David Eulitt / Getty Images

And the way that Travis expertly managed to toe the line of giving people what they wanted in terms of insight into his and Taylor’s relationship while also maintaining his boundaries has won high praise from fans.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

In fact, Travis has been celebrated for the way that he has accepted the general public’s interest in his personal life without compromising Taylor’s privacy.

taylor performing and playing a guitar on stage
Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Reacting to the podcast, one person tweeted: “Travis Kelce spoke about the situation and he was so respectful, and he just praised Taylor for several minutes and then moved on to talk about football and other things he didn't try to use her name at all and drew a boundary where he felt it was needed. loved that about him!”

Twitter @glosslovie / Via Twitter: @glosslovie

“Travis being so sweet and respectful towards Taylor is really amazing to see,” another agreed. “He knows that she’s not as open with the media as him so is making sure to keep their private life private. This truly shows how much he cares about respecting her.”

Twitter @shimmeringtay13 / Via Twitter: @shimmeringtay13

“Travis was so respectful about Taylor and stated everything else will be private moving forward, which is the perfect mix of giving her praise, acknowledging her status in society, and respecting her as a human being - I love this for her,” someone else echoed.

Twitter @casebatters / Via Twitter: @casebatters

“Shout out to Travis Kelce for hyping up our girl and being respectful as fuck,” one more added. “This is the kind of man Taylor has deserved from day one. I’m happy for them regardless of what happens between them. Their happiness is the most important thing at the end of the day.”

Twitter @CoupDeNerd / Via Twitter: @CoupDeNerd

Over on a dedicated Taylor Swift Reddit forum, one user acknowledged that Travis “did such a good job disclosing enough details while respecting Tay's privacy.”

closeup of him in a suit
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“I like how Kelce is supportive of Taylor Swift while respecting her privacy. Keeping that fine line is difficult, but I'm glad he's doing this,” another fan replied.

Reddit / Via reddit.com

“His response could not have been more perfect imo,” one more agreed. “Acknowledges the whirlwind in a playful and complimentary way while also being respectful of her privacy and protective of any future relationship. Love how he specifically highlighted how well Taylor got along with his family and friends!”

Reddit / Via reddit.com

And it seems as though Travis’s bid to give him and Taylor more privacy has also been received by his teammates, with Patrick echoing what he’d said during a press conference on Wednesday.

closeup of patrick
David Eulitt / Getty Images

When asked by journalists if he’d met Taylor, Patrick confirmed that he had and added: “She’s really cool, good people. But like Travis said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

patrick and travis
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for The Match

Meanwhile, it has been reported that we can expect another dose of the weekend’s excitement this Sunday, with it being speculated that Taylor will attend the Chiefs game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

