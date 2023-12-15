Timothée Chalamet Has Confirmed That He And Saoirse Ronan Were Supposed To Have An Onscreen Reunion In “Barbie,” And Fans Are Feeling “Robbed”

Director Greta Gerwig previously admitted she was “so annoyed” that scheduling conflicts prevented both stars from signing onto the project.

If there is one combination that is guaranteed to be a recipe for success, it is Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet.

Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet and Laurie Metcalf on the red carpet
The power trio first joined forces for the 2017 movie Lady Bird, and wowed fans for a second time in the 2019 movie adaptation of Little Women.

Greta behind the camera
And it has now been confirmed that Greta almost revived the onscreen chemistry between Saoirse and Timothée for a third time in her blockbuster hit Barbie, which was released this summer.

Greta on the Barbie pink carpet
As I’m sure you are aware, Barbie has been an absolutely huge success, and lead actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have received critical acclaim for their respective performances as Barbie and Ken.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at an event for Barbie
There was also a seriously large ensemble cast that starred everybody from Dua Lipa to Michael Cera, with the residents of Barbie Land being a key part of the plot.

dua lipa as a barbie mermaid
And earlier this year, Greta told Hollywood First Look that Timothée and Saoirse were supposed to play two of those residents. She said: “I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn’t do it.”

closeup of timothee and saoirse
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

Referencing the “speciality cameos” that she had in mind for the pair, Greta added: “Both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much, it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

It is thought that the reason the cameos didn’t go ahead is due to scheduling conflicts, with Saoirse filming The Outrun at the same time that Barbie was in production, while Timothée was working on Wonka.

And Jimmy Fallon was keen to get Timothée’s side of the story during the actor’s appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

“I know you’ve worked with Greta Gerwig a couple of times,” Jimmy began. “I heard a rumor that you were supposed to be in Barbie.”

“There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo in it,” Timothée confirmed. “I don’t know what the cameo would have been.”

Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK

“I think it would have been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies,” the actor theorized before referencing Michael’s stand-out character, Allan. “Not Allan, but something. Maybe there was a reject French one along the way, I don’t know.”

Timothée then said that he visited Greta on the seriously impressive set of Barbie Land once he’d finished working on his own movie.

“When I finished Wonka the Barbie set had been built, so it was kind of going from like a fantastical London chocolate…” Timothée explained, before expressing his awe at how “insane” the set had been.

Greta has also reflected on this visit in the past — revealing that Timothée appeared to regret his lack of involvement in the movie at the time. She said: “Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’”

Needless to say, fans have also been left disappointed after realizing what could have been, with one person commenting on a clip of Timothée's interview: “We could have had Timothee and Saoirse together as cameo!? Why It didn't happened 🥲”

“We were robbed,” another wrote. Somebody else echoed: “i wish that cameo happened😔”

One fan admitted: “oh i would have been INSUFFERABLE if this would have happened.”

Saoirse and Timothée are far from the only stars to have missed out on appearing in Barbie, with it previously being revealed that Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, and Ben Platt were all in the running to play Kens in the movie. The castings didn’t go ahead due to scheduling conflicts.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Groff was originally considered to play Allan before Michael was given the role.

