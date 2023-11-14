We’re not saying that Taylor Swift controls the weather, air traffic, and other people’s firework displays… But we’re also not saying that she doesn’t.
@nicoooleypinto
This is so Powerful! 💛💛💛 @Taylor Swift #tserastour #eastrutherfordnj #taylornation #metlifestadium #theerastour #erastourwillow♬ original sound - Nicole 🌹 - Nicole 🌹
Never liked Taylor Swift, but now I definitely have a reason to.— Matt (@MewgaDS) March 20, 2023
Just saw a video of her witchcraft/ritual performance on someone's insta story..
Nope! Get that evil out of here. Believers should not listen to this.
@tailahofficial
Praying for her salvation❤️🙏🏽 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #taylorswift #Jesus #godisgood #christian #demonic #church #bible #christiantiktok #christianity #christiantok #spiritual #prayer #christiangirl #christianboy #christiantiktokcomunity #pop #popculture #news #moms #momsoftiktok #tailah #tailahofficial♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs - Skittlegirl Sound
@aaazaleah
Mother Nature is a swiftie. As she should be. #taylorswift #theerastour #tampatheerastour #fearlesstaylorsversion♬ original sound - Azaleah
@worrysha_
there will never be another moment where there’s 70,000 people chanting fuck the patriarchy together while it rains heavily and the lightning strikes AT the very moment, further elevating the power of it all!!!! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #TSErasTourNashville #TSErasTour @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation♬ original sound - warisha
@erastourtaylor
the fireworks were absolutely incredible with taylor last night! 💜✨ #taylorswift #erastour #swifttok #santaclaratstheerastour #tstheerastoursantaclara #swiftieclara #tstheerastour #enchanted♬ original sound - The Eras Tour
taylor finally got her lover songs at sunset like she wanted and it is stunning pic.twitter.com/Tve4e5YCvF— laura💜 (@folklorefairies) April 15, 2023
@elizabethserano
Taylor Swift cantando MIDNIGHT RAIN en Mexico con lluvia fue lo mejor, N3 ✨🇲🇽 #erastour #taylorswift #midnighrain #parati #fypシ #erastourmexico #swiftie #mexico #forosol #cdmx #lluvia #rain #concert #mexicocitytstheerastour #theerastour #conciertosenmexico♬ Midnight Rain - Taylor Swift
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
