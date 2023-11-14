Taylor Swift Said She’s “Never Beating The Sorcery Allegations” After A Bizarre Video Went Viral

We’re not saying that Taylor Swift controls the weather, air traffic, and other people’s firework displays… But we’re also not saying that she doesn’t.

Stephanie Soteriou
Earlier this year, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour attracted scrutiny for a pretty bizarre reason, with some arguing that the routine for her 2020 song “Willow” is reminiscent of “witchcraft.”

Back in 2020, Taylor revealed that when she first heard the instrumental for "Willow," she instantly thought it sounded like "casting a spell to make someone fall in love with you." And so it's unsurprising that she fully embraced this witchy imagery for her live performance of the song.

During the song, Taylor and her dancers wear long cloaks and carry large orange bulbs as they move ritualistically around the stage. But despite her original comments about the witchy inspiration for "Willow," many people have criticized the performance as they compared it to Taylor being in a coven and casting spells.

The Eras Tour kicked off in March, and not long after, one critic tweeted: “Never liked Taylor Swift, but now I definitely have a reason to. Just saw a video of her witchcraft/ritual performance on someone's Insta story... Nope! Get that evil out of here. Believers should not listen to this.”

The following month, a TikToker went viral after she ranted about the performance in her video. In the clip, the woman says: “This is Taylor Swift's song 'Willow' where she is a witch during rituals. The first video you saw was taken by a fan the other night at the concert, and he says, 'Yes, summon the demons, bitch!’”

The horrified woman then said that Taylor had commented on the video to say that “summon the demons, bitch” could be the new “one, two, three, let’s go bitch,” which is an already-established crowd chant at her shows.

Taylor did not acknowledge the backlash to her “Willow” dance routine at the time, but she did appear to allude to the discourse in a social media post on Monday.

After taking September and October off, Taylor resumed the Eras Tour in South America last week.

And during her show in Buenos Aires on Saturday, something pretty remarkable happened as Taylor did a surprise performance of her 2022 song “Labyrinth.”

In a 25-second clip that has gone viral on social media, Taylor is singing the chorus of the track while playing the piano.

Just as she sings the lyrics: “I thought the plane was going down / How’d you turn it right around?” the camera pans to the sky exactly as an airplane flies directly above the open-air stadium.

The venue, Estadio Mâs Monumental, is just a 43-minute drive away from an airport, so the plane was incredibly large as it passed the concert while seemingly making its way down for landing.

In the video, the crowd could be heard cheering in amazement after spotting the plane, and Taylor herself couldn’t resist acknowledging the magical moment on social media.

The star shared the video on both Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, and appeared to reference the criticism she faced earlier this year as she wrote: “Never beating the sorcery allegations ✨🛬✨”

And the airplane is far from the only strange coincidence that has happened during Taylor’s 2023 concerts, with fans sharing other examples of Taylor’s apparent “powers” online.

Earlier this year, a bolt of lightning struck above the venue just as Taylor sang the lyrics: “I’d dance in a storm / In my best dress” from her 2008 song “Fearless.”

And Mother Nature was also on Taylor’s side during a performance of the 10-minute version of the Swiftie favorite “All Too Well,” with a storm lighting up the sky just as Taylor sang: “Fuck the patriarchy.”

Then there was the time that fireworks went off in the distance during the instrumental part of Taylor’s song “Enchanted.” The positioning couldn’t have been better, with a fan video that captured the moment showing the fireworks magically light up behind the star as she posed in her purple ballgown.

And who can forget when a stunning sunset turned the sky into vibrant shades of pink while Taylor sang her romance anthem “Lover” in April?

Or when it started raining at the exact same time that Taylor started singing her song “Midnight Rain” during the third Eras show in Mexico in August, and stopped soon after she finished the track?

Suffice to say, Taylor is right; she is never beating the sorcery allegations.

