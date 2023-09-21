It Looks Like One Of Taylor Swift’s “1989” Vault Tracks Is Going To Be A Direct Response To The Slut-Shaming She Faced In Her 20s And I, For One, Am Seated

Taylor’s love life became the punchline to pretty much every joke back in 2013, and it looks like we’ll be getting her real-time response to it all.

In case you missed it, back in 2019 Taylor Swift announced that she will be rerecording her first six albums after her “nemesis” Scooter Braun acquired the masters to the originals.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

Two years later, the star released her own versions of her 2008 album Fearless and 2012 album Red. Then earlier this year, Taylor dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — 13 years after its original release.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

All three rerecords came with brand new album artwork, as well as never-before-heard songs “from the vault” that didn’t make the original final track list.

Taylor onstage
Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This means that while the songs are brand new to listeners, Taylor actually wrote them several years ago, and they were inspired by her life at that point in time.

Closeup of Taylor
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Last month, Taylor revealed that her fourth rerecord is going to be 1989 — an infamous album in swiftie lore, as it is the one that saw Taylor transition from country music into more mainstream pop.

Taylor onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty

Originally released in 2014, 1989 is Taylor’s fifth studio album and arguably what catapulted her into superstardom.

Taylor holding her Grammys
Dan Macmedan / WireImage

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is due for release on Oct. 27, and on Wednesday Taylor unveiled the four available back covers to the physical copies of the album and, consequently, its track list.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In addition to her own versions of the 16 songs that made up the deluxe version of the album nine years ago, the artwork reveals the titles of the five vault tracks for the first time.

Taylor onstage
Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

They are: “'Slut!,'” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now?” — but it is the first one that has really captured fans’ attention.

Taylor onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

After all, you might recall that by the time that 1989 was released in 2014, Taylor had become renowned for her love life. In fact, she’d gained a bit of a reputation for being a “serial dater” following a string of high-profile relationships with famous men, that she rather infamously memorialized in her music.

Closeup of Taylor
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

As a result, Taylor’s name ended up being used often as a punchline in pop culture jokes, which she spoke out against at the time.

Taylor onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for ACM

For example, during the 2013 Golden Globes, Tina Fey made a quip about Taylor needing “some ‘me time’ to learn about herself” as she warned her to “stay away” from Michael J. Fox’s son, who was at the ceremony.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the Golden Globes
Handout / Getty Images

Two months later, Taylor shared her disappointment at the remark in an interview with Vanity Fair. She called the joke “sexist” and said: “There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Jeff Vespa / WireImage

And during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that same year, Taylor was presented with a slideshow of famous men in an obvious dig at her love life. Taylor was visibly uncomfortable at the time, and repeatedly asked Ellen to stop the slideshow.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
NBC / Via youtube.com

So it’s perhaps unsurprising that this public perception of Taylor inspired her when she was writing 1989, which is currently most evident in the album’s second single, “Blank Space.”

Screenshot of &quot;Blank Space&quot; lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

This track is a completely meta examination of the way that Taylor was being portrayed in the media, with the star hilariously leaning into her persona of being an “insane” and boy-crazy person that has a “long list of ex-lovers.”

Screenshot of &quot;Blank Space&quot; lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

But fans think that “'Slut!’” Is going to be an even more direct response to the rampant slut-shaming that Taylor was facing in her early 20s, and some of her past comments about this experience have resurfaced in the hours since the song name was revealed.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Mike Windle / Getty Images for ACM

Taylor famously addressed being slut-shamed during her 2016 appearance on Vogue’s 73 Questions series, where she said that she’d like to warn her younger self about what was to come.

Closeup of Taylor
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

When asked what she would tell the 19-year-old version of herself, Taylor replied: “Hey, you're going to date just like a normal 20-something should be allowed to, but you're going to be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming."

Closeup of Taylor
Vogue / Via youtube.com

She opened up again during a 2019 interview with Zane Lowe, where she reflected on the way that she was being treated when she was 23 — the age that she was when working on 1989.

Closeup of Taylor
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

“People were just kind of reducing me to…kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft,” Taylor said in the interview.

Closeup of Taylor
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

“In a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimize that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame, you know?” she went on. “That happened to me at a very young age, so that was a bit hard. That was one of the first times I was like, ‘Wow, this is not fair.’”

Taylor onstage
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for TIME

“I don’t think people understand how easy it is to infer that someone who’s a female artist or a female in our industry is somehow doing something wrong by wanting love, wanting money, wanting success. Women are not allowed to want those things the way that men are allowed to want them,” Taylor added.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Looking back on that period of her life six years later, Taylor concluded: “I really, truly don’t think I did anything wrong by having a normal dating life in my early 20s.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Isaac Brekken / Getty

Needless to say, fans already have a lot of theories about what we should expect from “'Slut!'” and have shared them on social media.

Closeup of Taylor
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I'm so seated for SLUT! cause it's gonna talk about how Taylor has been getting slutshamed her entire life. I know she's gonna come for everyone's throats. It's gonna be a sister of blank space, the man, mad woman,” one person tweeted.

Twitter @jinslovestory / Via Twitter: @jinslovestory

Another wrote: “my prediction for ‘SLUT!’ is that it’s gonna be about the endless slut shaming and boyfriend rumors that taylor has endured throughout her career, and that it’s gonna be like a little freak situation where we think it’s gonna be an upbeat, sexy song but it’s just depressing.”

Twitter @wildflowrrry / Via Twitter: @wildflowrrry

“‘Slut!’ taylors version is about to be either the most ass shaking worthy song in the world or the most gut wrenchingly sad song to exist,” someone else claimed.

Twitter @dwohtslut / Via Twitter: @dwohtslut

Unfortunately, we all still have 36 days to wait before 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is released, but there is no doubt that it’ll be absolutely worth the wait.

