If Taylor Swift wants to make Harry Potter references and overuse emojis, then who are we to stop her?
🏟️| Taylor dispelling the evermore hater allegations once again 😂— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) March 19, 2023
"What is your evidence?! I would like to see your evidence! ... I don't even wish people a happy birthday a happy birthday on social media!" pic.twitter.com/d0Inb1jWUf
no one in the history of humanity has ever used the circle emoji https://t.co/F6C3gWB7GZ— siva🛐 // illusionist (@so_it_gays) December 2, 2023
she rly just be typing shit and then clicking the auto suggested emoji im crying…. full circle ⭕️ https://t.co/0X0RjHXF5j— tayfessions (@theneed2confess) December 2, 2023
the way the emoji is the literally what it shows once you write full circle ⭕️— jamie (@rxomanoff) December 3, 2023
I can’t defend this millennial anymore 😭 https://t.co/xrVdF7rNlD
I love taylor but they should have edited her quotes so they werent painfully millennial— s 🎲 (@sham1389) December 6, 2023
the more i read of taylor swift interviews the more i cringe like im so sorry her songs are bangers but she talks like the epitome of a millennial who is trying to impress the younger generation so she’s saying every popular term from the last few years in the wrong ways— blanca 🌙 (@blanca__star) December 7, 2023
the TIME article on Taylor Swift was true millennial representation.— Mitch (@kirkenneal) December 6, 2023
I’m glad Taylor is being widely recognized these days but it’s so funny to see people react when she does an interview & they don’t understand at her core she has millennial theatre kid energy like that is who she has always been & I say that in the most loving way possible— Kasey ✯ (@kasey13333) December 7, 2023
she saw all of your guys tweets about the circle emoji 😭 pic.twitter.com/aG9igaamTe— ~ ruby ~ (@Wltrxclments) December 13, 2023
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here