Taylor Swift Said That “No One’s Prouder To Be A Millennial” Than She Is After Being Mercilessly Roasted By Her Gen Z Fans

If Taylor Swift wants to make Harry Potter references and overuse emojis, then who are we to stop her?

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

If there is one thing that fans should know about Taylor Swift, it’s that she is going to know everything that is being said about her.

Close-up of Taylor wearing a furry coat
James Devaney / GC Images

The star has been lurking on the internet and gathering information on her fans since the very start of her career, with this famously culminating in her identifying the most hardcore and dedicated online Swifties and inviting them to her home ahead of the release of her album 1989 back in 2014.

Close-up of Taylor performing
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Now, almost a decade later, Taylor hasn’t changed her tactics. In fact, earlier this year she acknowledged a long-running theory that she secretly hates her Grammy-nominated 2020 album Evermore as she dispelled the speculation.

Close-up of Taylor performing in a sparkly bodysuit
Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

"I love to keep up with you guys online," she told the crowd during her Eras Tour in March. “You guys are really funny. You have a really good sense of humor; sometimes you like to tease me about things.”

Taylor performing onstage in a gown
Ethan Miller / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“And the really hilarious thing that you were on for a while was saying, 'Taylor hates Evermore,’” Taylor continued. “I’m here to dispel the rumors and prove wrong the allegations that I hate Evermore because I actually love that album and am so proud of it."

Twitter: @swifferupdates

And on Wednesday, Taylor once again proved that she is able to take the things her fans tease her about online in good humor as she acknowledged yet another thing that Swifties have been discussing in recent weeks.

Close-up of Taylor performing with a guitar
Omar Vega / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

If you didn’t know, at 34 years old, Taylor is first and foremost a millennial — and this certainly comes across in her social media posts, which are always riddled with emojis. And for any millennial reading, I hate to break it to you, but excessive emoji use is considered pretty cringe by Gen Z.

Close-up of Taylor performing with dancers and wearing a &quot;We are never getting back together like ever&quot; T-shirt
Omar Vega / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Generally speaking, young Swifties have let Taylor get away with this trait, but they couldn’t hold back any longer when they spotted a comment she’d left on actor Mariska Hargitay’s Instagram post earlier this month.

Close-up of Mariska smiling in a sleeveless outfit
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

If you didn’t know, Taylor named her cat Olivia Benson after Mariska’s character in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, so when Mariska revealed that she’d named her new cat after Taylor’s song “Karma,” Taylor couldn’t hide her excitement.

“Are you serious?!!!!” she commented on the post. “Nothing has ever come more full circle ⭕️ LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! 😻”

Screenshot of the comment
@therealmariskahargitay / Via instagram.com

And fans were floored by Taylor’s use of the circle emoji, questioning whether this particular one had ever been used by anybody before.

Close-up of Taylor performing with a guitar
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

One person tweeted at the time: “no one in the history of humanity has ever used the circle emoji.” Somebody else pointed out: “she rly just be typing shit and then clicking the auto suggested emoji im crying….”

Twitter: @so_it_gays / Via Twitter: @so_it_gays

@therealmariskahargitay / Instagram / Via Twitter: @theneed2confess

“my dad uses suggested emojis too it’s okay tay,” another joked. One more wrote: “the way the emoji is the literally what it shows once you write full circle I can’t defend this millennial anymore.”

@therealmariskahargitay / Instagram / Via Twitter: @rxomanoff

And when Taylor’s Time magazine interview came out just days later, some of her quotes led to the star being roasted even more for her millennial ways.

Close-up of Taylor in a sleeveless sparkly outfit
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

The incriminating quotes in question saw Taylor reference Harry Potter, say that her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s pursuit of her was “metal as hell,” and give a “live, laugh, love”–esque acknowledgment that “trash takes itself out every single time.”

Close-up of Taylor performing onstage with dancers
Mat Hayward / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Reacting to the interview in the moment, one person tweeted, “I love taylor but they should have edited her quotes so they werent painfully millennial.”

Twitter: @sham1389

“the more i read of taylor swift interviews the more i cringe like im so sorry her songs are bangers but she talks like the epitome of a millennial who is trying to impress the younger generation so she’s saying every popular term from the last few years in the wrong ways,” somebody else echoed.

Twitter: @blanca__star

Another claimed, “the TIME article on Taylor Swift was true millennial representation.”

Twitter: @kirkenneal

But some leaped to the star’s defense, with one Swiftie pointing out, “I’m glad Taylor is being widely recognized these days but it’s so funny to see people react when she does an interview & they don’t understand at her core she has millennial theatre kid energy like that is who she has always been & I say that in the most loving way possible.”

Twitter: @kasey13333

And, true to form, it seems as though Taylor has seen it all. The star took to her social media pages on Wednesday to mark her birthday as well as the streaming release of her Eras Tour film — and she was sure to use more emojis than ever before.

Taylor smiling and leaning against a verdant shelf
Tom Cooper / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home!” she began.

Screenshot of her comment, along with a PS: &quot;troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one&#x27;s prouder to be a millennial and B) it&#x27;s my bday and today I am exempt!&quot;
@taylorswift / Via instagram.com

Taylor then pointedly added, “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂”

Taylor performing onstage in a sparkly bodysuit
Fernando Leon / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Suffice to say, fans were obsessed with this reaction. One tweet read, “she saw all of your guys tweets about the circle emoji 😭”

Twitter: @Wltrxclments

Somebody else wrote, “she knows about the millennial jokes she's always lurking 😭😭”

Screenshot of the comment
Twitter: @mdinightss

And one more concluded, “she’s the only millennial i forgive for being a millennial.”

Topics in this article

Skip to footer