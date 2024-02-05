Back in 2022, Céline Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, forcing her to cancel her Courage world tour.
The syndrome is a “rare autoimmune neurological disorder” that causes “muscle stiffness and painful spasms” that “can worsen over time." Other symptoms include double vision, slurred speech, and unsteady gait.
Last month, it was announced that the 55-year-old music icon will be releasing a documentary in a bid to raise awareness of her debilitating illness, with Céline saying in a press release, "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”
"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” she continued. “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."
Céline has rarely been seen in public since her diagnosis, so it is understandable that people were over the moon when she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys on Sunday night — with fashion icon Law Roach even coming out of retirement to style her.
Céline received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience as she walked onstage to present the coveted Album of the Year Award, and she was visibly overwhelmed by the heartwarming reaction.
“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take it for granted, the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”
She then announced that Taylor Swift was this year’s Grammy winner for her album Midnights, and Taylor could barely contain her excitement.
The pop star was shown dragging her collaborator Lana Del Rey up onstage with her, as well as producer Jack Antonoff. Once onstage, Taylor screamed as she ran back and forth to hug other key people from Midnights’ production.
Eventually, she walked over to Céline and grabbed the award from her while looking back at her friends. She failed to acknowledge Céline in any way, and Céline looked slightly awkward as she clapped before hesitantly walking away.
And while it is not uncommon for winners to gush about the person who presented them with their award in their acceptance speech, as seen earlier in the night when Mariah Carey awarded Miley Cyrus, Taylor made no mention of Céline in her speech.
Although Taylor was among those to stand when Céline first walked onto the stage, and later posed for photos with the music icon backstage, how she treated Céline in the moment has rubbed many the wrong way.
In fact, Taylor has been accused of “disrespecting” Céline as she “snatched” the Grammy from her without even making eye contact, with one person tweeting, “She deadass snatched that award from Celine Dion like I am FLABBERGASTED! Didn’t acknowledge her, didn’t say thank you like THE AUDACITY!!!!!!!!!”
“not trying to be hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact insane,” somebody else wrote. One more added, “celine dion handed you an award and you didn’t even look at her that’s insane.”
“I don’t care if Taylor Swift took a backstage picture with Celine Dion after she absolutely ignored her and didn’t even make eye contact with her while snatching that Grammy,” another said. Somebody else wrote, “Disrespecting Celine Dion like that is wild! Taylor didn’t even acknowledge her.”
“My biggest disappointment of the Grammys was Taylor Swift winning Album of the year and hugging all of her people but taking the trophy from Celine Dion as if she was the hat-check girl, and not seeming to realize how very amazing it was that Celine was standing there at all,” another popular tweet reads.
