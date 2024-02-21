It’s fair to say Taylor Swift is one of the most prolific songwriters in the industry today, with the pop superstar memorializing pretty much her entire life through her work.
Suffice to say, the Swifties did not hold back as they answered the question, with thousands of Taylor fans replying to and quoting the tweet to share their confessions.
And with many of the same lyrics coming up time and again, I thought that I would explain their meaning to end this confusion once and for all.
But, before we get into it, it’s worth mentioning that while these are the most commonly assumed meanings, lyrical interpretation is entirely subjective and only Taylor can truly say what her words mean.