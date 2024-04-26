Hot Topic
You don’t need to be a seasoned Swiftie to know that Scooter Braun is one of Taylor Swift’s biggest enemies, with the star always being open about her feelings toward him.
In a lengthy Tumblr post published soon after the news was made public, Taylor explained that she knew Scott was planning on selling Big Machine, which is why she didn’t sign a new contract with them.
Meanwhile, Scooter first shot to prominence when he discovered Justin via a YouTube video in 2007, when Justin was just 13 years old. After that, he quickly became an industry juggernaut and built a huge roster of celebrity clients for himself, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.
And fans think that Taylor has reflected on Scooter’s tumultuous summer in the song "Cassandra" on her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
And Taylor alludes to this in her song, where she repeats in the chorus: “They killed Cassandra first because she feared the worst and tried to tell the town / So they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say, do you believe me now?”
“They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time that I was onto something,” Taylor later adds, which could be about all of the high-profile artists signed to Scooter who didn’t back Taylor at the time. “The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line / They all said nothing.”
Others admitted that they had originally interpreted the song to be about Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, amid Kanye’s very public downfall in 2022, but they agreed that Scooter made more sense as the muse.
This is far from the first time that Taylor’s music has been interpreted as being about Scooter. The star is also theorized to have sung about the industry pro in her 2020 songs “My Tears Ricochet” and “Mad Woman.”
As for Scooter’s side of the story; he previously admitted that he wished he’d approached things differently when he acquired the rights to Taylor’s music, but he said that he was "under a very strict NDA" with Scott that prevented him from speaking to any of Big Machine's artists before the deal had gone through.
