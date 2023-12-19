Mel did not hold back as she told the TV presenter: “You shouldn’t have their faces painted, this is the ‘90s!”
@medylema
That one time when @Spice Girls was introduced to #blackface in the #netherlands🇳🇱 , #MelB wasn't pleased at all . . . #spice #spicegirls #spicegirlsvideo #tvshow #90s #90spopculture #popculture #interview #famous♬ original sound - Medy Lema
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here