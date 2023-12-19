Here’s The Seriously Impressive Way That Mel B Handled Blackface Performers During A 1998 Spice Girls Interview

Mel did not hold back as she told the TV presenter: “You shouldn’t have their faces painted, this is the ‘90s!”

Stephanie Soteriou
Mel B is being praised for the impressive way that she navigated a difficult moment during a live TV interview in the Netherlands back in 1998.

Mel and her Spice Girls bandmates were on the show shortly before Christmas, and presenter Paul de Leeuw was excited to introduce the stars to a Dutch Christmas tradition.

This included the controversial "zwarte pieten,” which literally translates to “Black Petes,” who are part of the Dutch celebration Sinterklaas Dag (St. Nicholas's Day).

The pre-Christmas tradition involves St. Nicholas and the Petes going through the streets on horseback and delivering presents.

But Mel was visibly horrified by the fact that the Petes were white people in blackface, and was sure to let the host know that this wasn’t appropriate.

She was supported by Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and Mel C, who could also be heard shouting their disapproval as the Petes came out.

“I don’t like them!” Mel B and Geri repeated, with Mel going on to tell Paul: “I think they shouldn’t paint their face, you should get proper Black people to do it. You shouldn’t paint their faces, I don’t think it’s very good.”

But Paul remained defiant, arguing: “No, no, no, but that’s tradition. That’s culture, that’s tradition.” He then joked that one of the Petes was called “Mandela,” which appeared to be a racial reference to Nelson Mandela.

“I think they should change it, I think you should change it,” Mel B doubled down, with Mel C being heard agreeing in the background. “You shouldn’t have their faces painted, this is the ‘90s.”


“No, but it’s culture,” Paul countered, to which Mel B replied: “Update your culture, you should get proper ones — proper Black people.”

The full clip recently resurfaced on TikTok, where Mel has won high praise for the firm way that she tried to educate Paul as she stood her ground during the interview.

“Mel B well done for speaking out! That's disgusting!” one person commented on the clip. Another echoed: “love Mel B and good on her.”

“Spice girls always spoke out,” somebody else recalled, with one more adding: “They were so real for this, even by '90s standards.”


Others were shocked that the TV show even felt comfortable to include a zwarte pieten segment with a Black guest, with one viewer writing: “Doing that in front of Mel is crazy.”


“Quite offensive when one of the girls is Black,” somebody else agreed. Another TikToker concluded: “Culture is such a feeble excuse.”

And the controversy surrounding zwarte pieten continued into the 2010s, when the concept was updated in some parts of the Netherlands in a bid to distinguish the character from blackface. The most common update is calling the character “roetveegpiet,” which translates to “sooty Pete.”

In this version, the actor playing Pete keeps their natural skin tone while makeup is smeared on their face to simulate soot. This is supposed to be representative of the character’s frequent trips up and down children’s chimneys.  


However, this change hasn’t been well-received by everybody, and there have been pro-Pete protests over the years as people have called to maintain the tradition of the original character in spite of the offensive blackface. 

But the host of the show that the Spice Girls appeared on, Paul, is among those to have had a change of heart, with the Dutch star saying in 2014 that the movie 12 Years a Slave had changed his opinion on blackface as he stated that he no longer believes that it has a place in the Netherlands.

