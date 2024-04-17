“Sons Of Anarchy” Creator Kurt Sutter Just Revealed That He Originally Wanted Dr. Dre To Play A Pretty Prominent Character In The Show

Kurt also reflected on casting Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, saying of the British actor: “There was charisma, a beauty about him that was wholly masculine, yet the fragility was right there.”

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Sons of Anarchy might have ended almost 10 years ago now, but it is still widely regarded as one of television’s most popular series — and for good reason.

Jax Teller on his bike being pursued by police on the highway
FX / Via Disney+

If you didn’t know, the show premiered in 2008 and stars British actor Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, a biker struggling to balance being a good person with being part of a legacy motorbike gang. 


It was hugely successful, and by the time the show ended in 2014, it was averaging more than 4 million viewers a week. 

As Sons went on, and its popularity grew, it became common for celebrities to have cameos or guest appearances in the episodes, including David Hasselhoff, Ashley Tisdale, Lea Michele, and Marilyn Manson.

Marilyn Manson sitting at a table in Sons of Anarchy
FX / Via Disney+

And now, in a new podcast, the show’s creator, Kurt Sutter, has revealed two other stars who he originally wanted to cast as major characters.

Kurt Sutter with beard and tattoos wearing glasses is seated with his hands clasped
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

For context, Kurt created, produced, and wrote the series, while also directing some episodes. He also played incarcerated MC member Otto Delaney, and his wife, Katey Sagal, played one of the show’s main characters — and biggest antagonists — Gemma Teller, Jax’s mom.

Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter on the red carpet
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The two recently launched a new podcast called PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal, and in Tuesday’s episode, they answered fan questions that had been submitted to the Sons of Anarchy subreddit. 

One of those questions asked if there were any actors Kurt had wanted on the show but was unable to make work — and somebody immediately came to mind.

Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal sitting in a living room
PIE / Via youtube.com

The showrunner revealed he originally wanted rapper Dr. Dre to play police officer Eli Roosevelt in the series. Roosevelt joined Sons of Anarchy in the fourth season and played a pretty pivotal role up until his death in the Season 6 finale.

A closeup of Roosevelt in Sons of Anarchy
FX / Via Disney+

“We actually wanted Dre. I don’t know if we officially made an offer, but we wanted him,” Kurt explained. “We thought it would be cool to have Dre play a cop, for Roosevelt.”

A closeup of Dr Dre
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

While Dr. Dre is best known for his music career, he has some acting experience and has appeared in films such as Set It Off and Training Day.


The role of Roosevelt ultimately ended up going to Rockmond Dunbar.

And Kurt went on to reveal that Jimmy Smits’s character, Nero Padilla, was initially an entirely different concept to what ended up on our screens. In fact, the original idea was that the character of Nero would replace Ryan Hurst’s character Opie as Jax’s best friend after Opie’s tragic death in Season 5.

Nero speaking to Gemma in a car
FX / Via Disney+

Instead, Nero became more of a father-like figure to Jax after striking up a relationship with his mom.

“The initial conceit of the character of Nero was not necessarily as a love interest for Gemma; it was more kind of like an Opie character,” Kurt said. “And I really wanted Jack Huston. I was such a fan of Boardwalk Empire and his character, and he’s such a great actor and a lovely guy. Jack loved the idea, but we just couldn’t make it work. Boardwalk was, you know, in the throws of its success.”

Jack Huston in dark blazer over shirt at an event with sponsor logos in background
Andy Kropa / Getty Images

“As it usually happens, and for the right reasons, the need for the character changed over the course of the season, and he ultimately became more of an OG, and there was the opportunity to have him make more of an impact with him as a father figure, and make him a part of Gemma’s world,” Kurt continued. “And that was clearly the more powerful choice, and more original choice, and then getting Jimmy Smits was just, you know, [chef’s kiss].”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kurt reflected on how lucky they were to secure Charlie as their leading man because the star was actually focusing on writing when the opportunity arose and wasn’t looking for any acting roles.

Charlie Hunnam and Kurt Sutter pose for photos on the red carpet
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“Finding a leading man, or a leading woman, is always a challenge because you are serving many ministers in terms of network and studio and demographic,” Kurt began. “There are so many people that have an agenda in that decision for different reasons, and, of course, my reasons lean into who’s best for the character.”


“We looked at a lot of dudes and some really amazing actors; none of them really checked the box for me,” he continued. “I forget how Charlie’s name came into the mix, but I remember watching Green Street Hooligans and seeing Charlie, and there was charisma, a beauty about him that was wholly masculine, yet the fragility was right there, and I was like: ‘That’s our fucking guy, how do we get him?’”


“I didn’t know where he was, I didn’t know if he was living in London, I knew nothing about where he was, his availability, and we tracked him down, and he was in Los Angeles, and he was primarily writing at that point and had no interest in doing television,” Kurt said. “Luckily, he picked [the script] up and gave it a read and liked the writing, and we had a chat, and then he checked the boxes for everybody.”

“It sounds so cheesy, and it’s Hollywood: ‘That kid’s going to be a star!’ but it was so clear to me when I saw Charlie’s sort of swagger in the first few episodes,” he continued. “Not because of the show; I didn’t know if that character would be any kind of vehicle for him in terms of moving his career forward, but I knew that he just had that thing. And he’s such a sweet boy.”

Charlie Hunnam smiling while wearing a dark suit and tie
Axelle / FilmMagic

“He’s so sweet,” Katey agreed before saying of Charlie and Kurt: “They fell in love, they really did, it’s a good bromance.”


Charlie previously shared his take on how he landed the role of Jax on his Sons of Anarchy costars Theo Rossi and Kim Coates’s podcast, Reaper Reviews, where he revealed that he very nearly missed out on the role.

The actor was just 19 years old when he got his breakout role in the British TV series Queer as Folk in 1999, which has a huge cult following. But other than that, Charlie’s career didn’t really take off until Sons — and he admitted that he was getting “really, really frustrated” over not booking jobs prior to this.

A younger Charlie Hunnam smiling widely at an event
John Sciulli / WireImage for Harrison & Shriftman

“I had gotten close to getting a couple of big jobs and being a director’s choice, but then the studios didn’t feel like I was big enough name recognition to bank whatever budget it was on my back, and so I got really, really frustrated,” Charlie recalled in the 2022 podcast episode. “I was really serious about trying to pursue writing. I think I literally had, like, call it nine months of money before I was going to have to sell my house, and everything was going to go wrong, so I took six months of that and wrote a script.”


“By the grace of god, I ended up selling it, and then was feeling great and had this sort of moment of transition where I was starting to get taken seriously,” he continued. “I had basically four months of scripts neglected, sitting on my desk, and I thought: ‘Let me see how I feel, I’ll read a couple,’ and Sons of Anarchy had just come in, and it was the thinnest because it was the only TV script.”


“I just sort of felt like I desperately want to do this, and I had an intuition of the promise that that experience held,” Charlie explained. “I transitioned immediately from not knowing if I want to go back to acting to I have to get this.”


Echoing what Kurt said, Charlie added: “Kurt had seen Green Street Hooligans and had me as a sort of general idea in the back of his mind when he started writing, then by the time he was casting six months later, he had kind of forgotten that. They went through a couple of rounds of reading people, but he wasn’t finding what he wanted and had a moment like: ‘Ah, what about that kid from that movie, I was thinking about him to begin with.’ And so he had asked me, two or three weeks had gone by when I was trying to finish the script and saying: ‘Listen, I’m not doing anything until I finish this thing…,’ so I knew I had a very, very small amount of time to get myself back in the game on this.”

Charlie then said that he was able to secure a couple of days to “obsessively read” the script over and over again before meeting with Kurt, and he was asked to meet with the studio the following day.

Charlie Hunnam in Sons of Anarchy
FX / Via Disney+

However, disaster very nearly struck when Charlie accidentally went to the wrong location for his studio audition. Charlie hadn’t realized that the company he was familiar with had recently relocated, and despite arriving at the original building 20 minutes early, he ended up being almost 90 minutes late to the correct location.


“Going into the right place and they were all a little impatient, I walked into a little bit of a brittle room,” he admitted, but thankfully, the tension eased as he read the scene, and he was officially offered the role of Jax there and then. 


The rest, as they say, is history, with Charlie’s profile skyrocketing off the back of Sons.


The star was even cast as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise before he decided to drop out of the project. 


Charlie has since had leading roles in films such as The Gentlemen, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Papillon.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer