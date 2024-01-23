Sofia Coppola And Florence Pugh’s AppleTV+ Project Was Scrapped Because Male Execs Found The Female Lead Character Too “Unlikable,” And It’s Sparked A Whole Bunch Of Discourse
“Why does every female character have to be likable to have their story told or to be taken seriously when there are tons of horrible male characters in TV and movies that people love and idolize?” one person tweeted.
In May 2020, it was announced that Sofia Coppola had partnered with Apple TV+ to adapt the 1913 novel The Custom of the Country into a five-episode TV series.
Last year, Sofia told the New York Times that executives at Apple had issues with the character Undine, explaining: “The idea of an unlikable woman wasn’t their thing. But that’s what I’m saying about who’s in charge.”
And the esteemed director has opened up some more about her experience with Apple in a new interview with the New Yorker, where she revealed for the first time that Florence Pugh had been cast in the role of Undine.
Sofia then pointedly added: “They didn’t get the character or Undine. She’s so ‘unlikable,’ but so is Tony Soprano!”
And this comparison struck a chord with readers, with many people taking to social media to react to Sofia’s comments by pointing out the different ways male and female protagonists are presented in most TV shows and movies.
One more claimed: “The wildest thing about this is female ‘anti-hero’ movies and shows are really popular right now. The X trilogy, The Queen's Gambit, hell Florence Pugh's own Midsommar to a degree! So not only is this blatantly sexist but incredibly out of touch and stupid too!”
Sofia previously worked with Apple for her 2020 movie, On The Rocks, which stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.