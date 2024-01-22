It is a pretty well-known fact that when Ryan Gosling was a child, he was on The Mickey Mouse Club with the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera.
The rest, as you probably know, is history, with Ryan ultimately reaching global fame in 2004 thanks to his breakout role in The Notebook.
“In grade one, having been heavily influenced by the action film First Blood, he took steak knives to school and threw them at other children during recess,” it continues. “This incident led to a suspension. He was unable to read.”
Sharing the excerpt, one X user wrote, “What the hell was Ryan Gosling's childhood,” and the tweet quickly went viral — racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets as other users reacted to the post.
And while Wikipedia is sometimes guilty of publishing incorrect information, that is actually not the case with Ryan.
In fact, it was Ryan himself who shared the steak knives story more than a decade ago.