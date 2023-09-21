After The BBC Removed Shows Featuring Russell Brand Amid Rape And Sexual Abuse Allegations, More Troubling Content From The Comic Came To Light

This is just the latest in a string of troubling content that has resurfaced in the days since the comic was accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

This article mentions rape, abuse, and sexual assault.

On Saturday, British TV network Channel 4 aired a 90-minute special from its esteemed Dispatches series that investigated comic Russell Brand.

Close-up of Russell
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight is a collaboration between Dispatches and the UK's Sunday Times newspaper, which first published serious accusations against Russell earlier that day.


In both Dispatches and the news article, four women have come forward with allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. All of the assaults are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013, and the reports use pseudonyms in lieu of the women's real names in order to protect their identities. 

One woman, who uses the pseudonym "Nadia," has accused Russell of raping her after he convinced her to go over to his house late at night in July 2012. Nadia's subsequent visit to a rape treatment center after the attack is detailed in the documentary, as well as texts that Russell allegedly sent her soon afterward.

Close-up of Russell smiling
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Dispatches verified that the messages were sent to Nadia by a phone number that is attributed to Russell, and the first one reads, "I’m sorry. That was crazy and selfish. I hope you can forgive me, I know that you’re a lovely person.” 


Nadia writes in part of her reply, "When a girl says NO it means no. Do I have to go and get myself tested?" A response from the number attributed to Russell says, "I'm very sorry. You don't need to get tested."

The youngest victim in the investigation uses the pseudonym "Alice,'" and she was just 16 years old when she was allegedly assaulted by Russell during an "emotionally and sexually abusive relationship" that lasted three months.

Close-up of Russell
Goffredo Di Crollalanza / FilmMagic

Alice has accused Russell, then 30, of forcing "his penis down her throat” and sharing his satisfaction when she cried during the assault by saying, "I only want to see your mascara run.” She also claimed that he once held her mouth open, drooled into it, and then held her mouth shut to force her to swallow his spit while she was "gagging and crying." 


Upon learning of her young age, Russell allegedly told Alice, “I don’t give a fuck if you’re 12 ... I need to know where I stand legally," and is also said to have referred to her as "the child" in the weeks that followed. 


In addition to Nadia, Alice, and multiple other women's allegations, Dispatches resurfaced troubling clips from Russell's TV and radio career that show him joking about his promiscuity and the way he treats women.

Since the episode aired, several more concerning moments from Russell's work have also come to light — including the British star's admission in his memoirs that he has coerced reluctant women into having sex with him.

Close-up of Russell making a distorted face and holding his book &quot;My Booky Wook&quot;
Phillip Massey / FilmMagic

"I lied and danced and evoked the spirit of Pan till reluctantly she removed her bra, I used tears and emotional blackmail to secure the immolation of her knickers," he writes in My Booky Wook, which was published in 2007. 


Elsewhere, he calls "the challenge" of decoding a woman's "moral resistance" a "nobstacle course," and also admits to spitting in an exotic dancer's face. Discussing an encounter with a sex worker, Russell reveals that he destroyed her phone after getting annoyed by how much it was ringing. 


He calls this moment "the worst act of misogyny I've committed since the spitting debacle."


In Booky Wook 2: This Time It’s Personal, published in 2010, Russell claims that the controller at his BBC radio show let him have sex with the show's competition winners in the "disabled toilet" at the studio.


At one point, Russell says of his candid confessions, "What kind of man was I? Treating women in this way? If this is what I'm telling you, can you imagine what's being left out?"

And now a video of Russell joking about raping and killing a woman has emerged online, with the star also discussing having sex with children in the same show.

Close-up of Russell
Mike Marsland / WireImage

The disturbing comments were made during Russell's appearance on Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre podcast, which was filmed in front of a live audience in 2013.


While the full episode of the podcast has since been removed from Richard's platforms, clips obtained by Page Six and the Daily Mail show Russell telling the crowd, "Oh, I've raped someone once."


After a beat, he adds, "And killed her after."


Later, Russell made gags about the ancient Greeks having sex with children while developing math. He says, "They didn’t mind it, did they? They were clever, weren’t they?"


Mimicking an ancient Greek having sex, Russell goes on, "I’ve done another triangle. I’m fucking a little kid. This is great. Fuck the kid with the triangle!"

The video emerged after it was revealed that both Channel 4 and the BBC have removed shows featuring Russell from their streaming services, including his radio show.

Close-up of Russell at a media event
David Livingston / Getty Images

A spokesperson for the BBC said, "The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is a matter of public record, unless we have justification for doing so. There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We've reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it, having assessed that it now falls below public expectations."


Channel 4 said in a separate statement, "We have taken down content featuring Russell Brand from our streaming service while we look into this matter. This includes the Celebrity Bake Off episode."

But it's not just Russell's own words that are being reexamined in light of the allegations that he faces, with comments made by other celebrities also coming to light.

Close-up of Russell
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

In 2006, Australian singer and TV personality Dannii Minogue called Russell a "vile predator" after she was interviewed by him on his show 1 Leicester Square


"He wouldn't take no for an answer," she added to the Mirror at the time.


A video of Russell kissing a TV journalist on the mouth and joking about removing her bra at the end of an interview has also resurfaced, and both the Times and Deadline published reports claiming that Russell's Roast Battle cohost Katherine Ryan confronted him about his alleged behavior on camera back in 2018. 


Russell was reportedly left "furious" by Katherine's actions, and her alleged remarks were cut from the episodes before they aired. 

On Friday, Russell uploaded a YouTube video called "So, This Is Happening" where he denied all of the accusations against him before they were made public.

Screenshot of Russell speaking and gesturing with his hands
@RussellBrand / Via youtube.com

He says in the video that he “absolutely refutes” the “litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks," which he claims are a "coordinated attack" from  mainstream media. 


Earlier this week, the Times confirmed that it has been contacted by several other women with allegations against Russell since its investigation was published Saturday, and that all claims are now being "rigorously" looked into.


London's Metropolitan Police also revealed that it has received a report of an alleged sexual assault in 2003.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer