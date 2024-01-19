People Are Feeling So Bad For Bradley Cooper After Rob Lowe Accidentally Texted Him Congratulations For Winning A Golden Globe As His Reaction To Losing Went Viral

Earlier this month, Bradley’s visibly heartbroken reaction to losing out on a Golden Globe went viral — and Rob managed to inadvertently pour salt in the wound.

Stephanie Soteriou
While promoting his latest movie Maestro last year, Bradley Cooper revealed that he had spent six years learning how to conduct just over six minutes of music in the style of Leonard Bernstein, the iconic conductor that he plays in the movie, for the role.

Bradley also directed the film, and his passion for the project left him determined to shoot one of the most crucial scenes live on set — even though he was “absolutely terrified” of not doing it justice. 


The scene in question saw Bradley recreate Bernstein conducting the London Symphony Orchestra in 1976 in order to show off Bernstein’s musical genius. It also highlights Bradley’s devotion to the role, showcasing his talent and ultimately seeing him nominated for heaps of accolades this awards season. 

However, none of these nominations have led to an award thus far, with Paul Giamatti’s performance in The Holdovers beating Bradley in the Best Actor category at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Bradley as Leonard conducting the orchestra
Prior to that, Bradley lost out on this year’s Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Motion Picture — and his reaction to the loss did not go unnoticed by viewers.

As Irish star Cillian Murphy was announced as this year’s winner for his performance in Oppenheimer, Bradley’s eyes looked emotionless as he seemingly forced a smile onto his face to applaud his opponent. 


And it’s perhaps unsurprising that Bradley was feeling a little bit downtrodden by this point in the night, with Oppenheimer actually beating Maestro in three separate categories — including Best Director, where Bradley was also nominated.

This year also marked the ninth time that Bradley has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the last 11 years, and he hasn’t won any of them.

So, it’s fair to assume that the Golden Globes might be a bit of a sore point for the Hollywood star, and Rob Lowe has now revealed that he unintentionally poured salt into Bradley's wound following a text message blunder after the ceremony.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, Rob shared his joy at his former classmate Robert Downey Jr. winning the Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Rob and Robert sitting next to each other at an event
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

He explained: “Downey and I went to high school together, in our junior year we had history together. And I love him, and I loved him in Oppenheimer. I’m at that age now where all my friends, when we were kids, the grown ups won the awards, and now we’re the grown ups. We’re winning the awards, so to watch Downey go out there and do that is just the best.”

Detailing his epic mistake, Rob continued: “Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and I’m so excited for him. So I texted him: ‘So glad you won, that is the most beautiful acceptance speech I have heard in a long time. Boy, you deserve it.’ I hit it and I realize… Oh shit, I just sent that to Bradley Cooper… Who did not win.”

“So then I was like, oh, I’ve gotta make it better, and I was like: ‘No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey…’” he added. “That’s even worse! I made the guy feel worse! It’s terrible!”


And that’s not even the end of it, with Rob going on to admit that he somehow managed to make the same mistake a second time. He told a stunned Jimmy: “I did it again, I did it again. I mistakenly sent another one to Bradley again.”

“Does he think you’re just crazy?!” Jimmy asked, with Rob sharing Bradley’s seriously good natured response.

“He literally said: ‘No, no, no, it’s fine, I like living vicariously through the mistakes,’” Rob explained, with Bradley seemingly more than happy to pretend, even for a moment, that he had actually won the award and that Rob's messages were intended for him.

But while Bradley might have been able to brush off Rob's errors like a pro, many couldn’t help but feel sorry for him.

Reacting to the anecdote on a Reddit forum, one person wrote: “I feel bad for Bradley because he probably felt bad that he didn’t win then a few hours later some jackass congratulates you thinking your Robert.”


Another added: “That is literally a dick move.” While somebody else commented: “I just know Bradley is hanging on by a thread right now.”

While Bradley didn’t win the Golden Globe or Critics’ Choice award this month, he still has a chance at taking home a SAG award, BAFTA, and possibly an Oscar for his Maestro performance.

