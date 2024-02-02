The Time That Rihanna Called Out A Fan For Bringing Up Her Rival’s Dead Grandmother Has Resurfaced Online Amid The Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Rihanna’s DM to a fan who went too far amid her 2013 feud with Teyana Taylor has resurfaced after it was reported that the cemetery where Megan’s mother is laid to rest had upped their security following threats from Nicki’s fans.

This article mentions child sex abuse and rape. 

As you are probably aware, things erupted between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion last week — with many believing that Nicki went too far.

For context, when Megan’s star power first started to rise she appeared to be on good terms with Nicki, who is 13 years her senior.


The two women would appear on Instagram Live together, and Nicki even featured on Megan’s 2019 song “Hot Girl Summer.”


But as Megan grew closer to Cardi B, tension started to emerge between her and Nicki. Nicki began to take swipes at Megan in her songs, including seemingly poking fun at the star being shot in the foot by her ex Tory Lanez in 2020.


Tory, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting last year, reportedly shouted “Dance, bitch!” as he pulled the trigger, and in her 2023 song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Nicki raps: “That .40 cal a make ’em dance like a go-go.”

Fast forward to last month, and Megan released her new single “Hiss,” which includes the lyric: “These hoes don't be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan's Law."

Megan's Law is another name for a federal law that makes sex offender registries public.


Speaking on the Breakfast Club, Megan said that this line was inspired by multiple people as there are a number of abusive men in the music industry.

However, Nicki took it as a slight against her husband and brother, who are both convicted sex offenders.

In 1995, Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, served almost four years in prison after he pled guilty to first degree rape at knifepoint. In 2022, he was sentenced to house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California. 


Nicki was previously named in a lawsuit that accused Kenneth of “harassment and witness intimidation,” and she has also spread misinformation about the case. Her name has since been dropped from the ongoing suit.


Meanwhile, Nicki’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was accused of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter in 2017. In 2020, a judge sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison for predatory sexual assault. 


In addition, Nicki has worked closely with the rapper 6ix9ine, who previously pleaded guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance. 

So, while Nicki wasn’t even mentioned in “Hiss,” she took Megan’s reference to “Megan’s Law” incredibly personally, and went on a social media rampage against the rapper in retaliation.

On Instagram Live, she shared a snippet from her song “Big Foot,” which once again makes light of Megan being shot, as well as her height. Nicki raps: “Bad bitch she like 6 foot, I call her big foot, the bitch fell off I said get up on your good foot.”


Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nicki began tweeting and retweeting countless nasty posts about Megan — including several that mentioned Megan’s mom, who died from brain cancer in 2019. 


In one instance, Nicki told Megan that she needs to “go conjure up” her mother, and she was reportedly seen liking tweets that shared the location of Megan’s mom’s gravesite.

Some of Nicki’s dedicated fans, known as Barbz, then threatened to go to the cemetery to deface the grave, with TMZ reporting earlier this week that the cemetery in question had notified local authorities and increased security personnel in light of the threats.

As a result, Nicki has faced fierce backlash for bringing Megan’s mom into the feud — and for not stepping in to tell her fans to back off. 

And before long, people were comparing the messy situation to the infamous feud between Rihanna and Teyana Taylor more than a decade ago.

If you need reminding, the two had long running beef on social media that started in 2013 after Rihanna poked fun at Teyana’s vocals on Instagram.


The rivalry ultimately led to Teyana using a photoshopped image of Rihanna’s injured face after she was attacked by Chris Brown as her header on X, which many felt was too far. 

But when Rihanna’s fans mobilized against Teyana online, RiRi stepped in when she saw tweets that she felt crossed a line.

In December 2014, a fan shared screenshots of DMs that they had received from their idol after they tweeted about Teyana’s dead grandmother.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @thezetaylor

“I know y’all protective, but c’mon that shit was unnecessary,” Rihanna began.


“I know. It was childish as hell. I didn’t expect a response,” the fan replied. “I get ruthless as hell sometimes. Sorry.”

“Not childish! Just hurtful and wrong! If you said that shit about Dolly, I couldn’t fuck wit you! Y’all gotta know the difference between stanning and fuck shit,” Rihanna retorted, with Dolly the nickname of the star’s grandmother who died in 2012.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @thezetaylor

The fan apologized and reassured Rihanna that it wouldn’t happen again. 

The star was widely praised for calling out her fan at the time, and people have been left just as impressed after the screengrabs resurfaced on X this week in light of Nicki’s feud with Megan.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @thezetaylor

“Rihanna’s reaction when fans were bringing up the fact that Teyana Taylor’s grandmother passed >>> this is how you control your fans,” one person tweeted as they shared the screenshots on Thursday.

The tweet has since been seen more than a million times, racking up 10s of thousands of likes and retweets as other users shared their agreement.

“no hate but i wish Nicki could see this and learn,” one person said in response. Another added: “A queen really knows how to tame and correct her fans. That's literally royal behavior from her highness.”

“luv that she said ‘not childish just wrong,’” somebody else pointed out. “bc they luv to hide behind that like they don’t know what they’re doing / saying.”

“if u need someone to tell u it’s wrong to bring up dead relatives then u just need to get offline period,” one more agreed

Rihanna and Teyana have since put their beef behind them, and in 2018 they even posed together at Coachella — but only time will tell whether Nicki and Megan are able to follow suit.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here

