This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.
In September, Reneé Rapp revealed that a year earlier, she had been drugged on a night out and woke up alone in a bathroom stall several hours later, having been sexually assaulted.
"I woke up, and I was just so confused, and I had blood on my pants, and I was really just, like, so caught off guard," Reneé continued.
Reneé ended up writing the song “Snow Angel” about her traumatic experience, which was the lead single for her debut album of the same name, released in June.
“I do understand that it was an incredibly traumatic experience that I don’t remember at all,” she told the publication. “And it feels weird to talk about because I don’t remember it.”
And Reneé went on to explain that she hopes “Snow Angel” will help “start conversations” and help other survivors of sexual assault know that they are not alone — even if her music is sometimes misinterpreted by fans.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.