This article discusses body image and weight loss.
Last month, Rebel Wilson hit the headlines when she claimed that an “asshole” she’d previously worked with had “threatened” her over a chapter in her newly released memoir, Rebel Rising.
Sacha’s rep refuted Rebel’s claims, and issued a statement to Variety that read: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”
Now, just over one week later, details of another celebrity that Rebel discusses in her book have been revealed in an excerpt published by In Touch Weekly.
In this extract, Rebel admits that she thinks British singer Adele “hates” her as she claims that the star would act uncomfortably around her. Rebel goes so far as to say that she believes Adele avoided her because of her weight.
After getting her big break playing the self-proclaimed “funny fat girl,” Rebel lost 80lbs in 2020 in what she calls her “Year of Health.”
And Adele had a similar approach to her own 100lb weight loss journey.
Rebel’s memoir is available to buy in the US now, and is due for release on April 25 in the UK.
On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the book’s publication in Rebel’s home country of Australia has been delayed indefinitely, with no further comment given.
The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.