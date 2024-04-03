After That Sacha Baron Cohen Drama, Adele Is The Latest Star To Be Namedropped In Rebel Wilson’s New Memoir

In her new memoir, Rebel claims that she and Adele used to be confused for one another, and that the British singer “didn’t like being compared to” her Pitch Perfect character “Fat Amy.”

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

This article discusses body image and weight loss. 

Last month, Rebel Wilson hit the headlines when she claimed that an “asshole” she’d previously worked with had “threatened” her over a chapter in her newly released memoir, Rebel Rising.

She later revealed that the male celebrity was Sacha Baron Cohen, who she starred alongside in the 2016 movie Grimsby, which was initially called Brothers Grimsby.


"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Rebel wrote on her Instagram story. "The 'asshole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."


In a subsequent interview with the Times, Rebel opened up about her allegations against Sacha, saying that she was “disrespected on set” during filming and that her body was exploited for laughs.

Sacha’s rep refuted Rebel’s claims, and issued a statement to Variety that read: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.

Now, just over one week later, details of another celebrity that Rebel discusses in her book have been revealed in an excerpt published by In Touch Weekly.

In this extract, Rebel admits that she thinks British singer Adele “hates” her as she claims that the star would act uncomfortably around her. Rebel goes so far as to say that she believes Adele avoided her because of her weight.

Adele stands smiling in a off-shoulder dress while on stage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” the actor purportedly writes. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”


Per In Touch Weekly, Rebel goes on to claim that Adele “always quickly turns away” when they’ve crossed paths at events. Rebel then references her Pitch Perfect character as she adds: “As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy.’”


Adele has not publicly acknowledged Rebel’s claims, and BuzzFeed has contacted her representative for comment.

After getting her big break playing the self-proclaimed “funny fat girl,” Rebel lost 80lbs in 2020 in what she calls her “Year of Health.”

Discussing her weight loss during an Instagram Live, Rebel said that she was inspired to change her lifestyle when she turned 40, and that the focus was to improve her health rather than lose weight. 


“The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size,” she explained.

And Adele had a similar approach to her own 100lb weight loss journey.

The singer said to British Vogue: “It was never about losing weight. It was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

Rebel’s memoir is available to buy in the US now, and is due for release on April 25 in the UK.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the book’s publication in Rebel’s home country of Australia has been delayed indefinitely, with no further comment given.

The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.

