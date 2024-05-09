But while Harry’s brother and father were not by his side for the event, he was not short of family members offering their support, with relatives from his late mother Princess Diana’s side attending the anniversary.
Harry was also given a hero’s welcome from the British public as he made his way into the cathedral for the celebration, with crowds of people lining the street hoping to get a glimpse of him.
This huge display of love and support for the Duke is a stark contrast to the well-documented way that the British press has treated him and his wife, Meghan Markle, in recent years — not to mention the reported issues between him and his brother.
One person quoted part of Charles’s oration from Diana’s funeral, where he promised his sister: "I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition but can sing openly as you planned.”
“There is something incredibly beautiful about Princess Diana’s family showing up for Harry today,” somebody else tweeted. “He is still loved and supported by so many. He still has family who uplift and adore him.”