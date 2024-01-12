In March 2021, Michelle Mootreddy was arrested for breaking into Pete Davidson’s Staten Island home, with it later being revealed that she had been stalking him for some time.
Upon her arrest, Mootreddy reportedly told police that she had a “telepathic love connection” with Pete, and it was later revealed that she had been bombarding him with unwanted gifts in the lead-up to her break-in.
In fact, just days before breaking into the home, Mootreddy issued a fake press release to media outlets that stated that she and Pete were married, with Pete’s attorney responding to the claims by saying that Pete had “no idea” who she was.
Mootreddy ended up being charged with burglary in the second and third degree, two misdemeanor counts of stalking, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and harassment, and was also ordered to stay away from Pete and his family.
But in April 2023, it was revealed that Mootreddy had been deemed “unfit to stand trial” and was instead “placed in the custody of a psychiatric facility.”
And Pete has opened up about this entire ordeal in his new Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli, where he sheds some shocking new light on the situation.
While Pete does not mention Mootreddy by name in the special, he does go into detail about his experience with a “stalker” who was ultimately placed in a psychiatric facility.
At the time of the arrest, Pete was living with his mom, Amy Davidson, in Staten Island after converting her basement into an apartment for himself. In his set, Pete recalled being concerned for his mom’s safety once he realized what was going on.
Speaking to the crowd, Pete said that he first encountered his stalker when he spotted her outside of his home wearing a shirt with his “warped” face on it. After asking her to leave, he warned his mom.
“I told her, I was like, ‘Someone knows where we live, someone could come over and hurt you,’” Pete said. “And she goes, ‘No. No, they’re looking for you. They’re not gonna hurt me.’”
“And I was like, ‘That’s fair, but could you humor me? This is scary. I have a stalker and you just gotta be aware, in case she comes by,’” Pete continued.
But when Pete left town, it became clear that his mom hadn’t actually paid attention to what he had told her. In fact, according to the comic, his mom invited his stalker into their home and watched TV with her for three hours after she claimed to be one of Pete’s friends.
Speaking in his special, Pete said: “She rings the doorbell. My mom answers and goes, ‘Hey, who are you?’ Stalker goes, ‘I’m Pete’s friend.’ My mom, of course, goes, ‘Well, come on in.’”
“Stalker proceeds to watch Grey’s Anatomy with my mom and [her friend] Terry for three hours,” he added, as the crowd erupted into laughter.
Eventually, Pete’s mom decided to call him to check whether or not he was coming home — and it didn’t take long for Pete to piece together what was going on.
He joked that he told his mom: “You’re under attack! Run for your fucking life!” But later clarified that he actually told her to act normal, go to the garage, and call the police.
Pete also said that the unwanted gifts he’d received from his stalker were multiple pairs of “soiled underwear.”
Later, Pete insisted that while some aspects of his set had been exaggerated for “hilarity,” the part about his mom watching TV with his stalker was not one of those exaggerations.