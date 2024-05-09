It’s fair to say that the discourse around whether or not straight, cisgender actors should play LGBTQ+ characters in TV shows and movies has been contentious for a while.
And when asked for his thoughts on straight actors taking on queer roles, Rupert referenced the stifling knock-on effect that it has on queer actors as he explained: “A lot of straight actors are actively searching for gay roles because it is something different to do. I think that’s fine, but that does mean the gay actor who used to just get to play the gay part — like me — has been reduced to drag, really.”
On the other hand, it has been pointed out that the situation is far more complicated than it might seem. Director Jamie Babbit told NBC: “To have quote-unquote ‘straight’ actors saying now, ‘Hey, I won't take that part because it's gay, and you should give it to a gay person,’ it feels like another way to stigmatize our stories.”
With all this in mind, it is perhaps unsurprising that man of the moment Nicholas Galitzine is conflicted over playing several LGBTQ+ characters throughout his career despite identifying as straight.
For context, although he is currently in the headlines for his portrayal of a decidedly heterosexual boy-bander in The Idea of You, Nicholas has played five gay or bisexual characters since 2015, including his performance as a closeted British prince in last year’s huge hit Red, White & Royal Blue.
When asked if he has had to deal with people conflating him with his fictional characters, Nicholas told the publication: “I think I have. I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories.”
“I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt,” he went on. “At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”