As you are probably aware, Stranger Things is currently filming its fifth and final season, and fans are desperate to find out what will happen to each of the beloved characters.
Speaking to Capital FM on Thursday, the star was asked if reading the final scripts had been an emotional experience — which is when Millie revealed that she hadn’t read them yet.
“I just saw my ending and thought, Ohhhhh, and then I walked away very slowly,” Millie said before insisting that the directors knew that she would see the spoiler and seemingly weren’t concerned about it.
And while people have been left intrigued by what Millie could possibly have seen on the board, some admitted that her reaction hasn't filled them with hope.