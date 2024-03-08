People Are “Scared” After Millie Bobby Brown Teased That She Knows What Will Happen To Eleven In The Final Season Of “Stranger Things”

While Millie doesn’t know how the series as a whole will end, she did manage to sneakily find out her character Eleven’s fate.

Stephanie Soteriou
As you are probably aware, Stranger Things is currently filming its fifth and final season, and fans are desperate to find out what will happen to each of the beloved characters.

The hit Netflix series premiered back in 2016 and has since become one of the streaming service's most successful shows of all time.


Unfortunately for fans, production on the much-anticipated upcoming season was postponed last year because of the writers and actors strikes, but as soon as the cast and crew were able to get back to work, they wasted no time in picking up where they left off.


As a result, the final season of Stranger Things isn’t expected to hit our screens until next year — and star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that even she doesn’t know how the series is going to end. 


But in a new interview with a British radio show, Millie did reveal the sneaky way that she was at least able to find out the fate of her character, Eleven. 

Speaking to Capital FM on Thursday, the star was asked if reading the final scripts had been an emotional experience — which is when Millie revealed that she hadn’t read them yet.

“I haven’t read the end,” she explained before adding, “I know what happens to my character because I kind of forced myself into the writers room.


“Basically, I messaged the directors: ‘Can I come over and have a meeting with you?’” Millie continued. “And then I came over, and there was a whiteboard.”

Dedicated fans of Stranger Things will be aware that the show’s writers map out all of the characters’ storylines on a whiteboard during production, and they have often shared photos of this whiteboard after previous seasons have aired.

Twitter: @strangerwriters

“I just saw my ending and thought, Ohhhhh, and then I walked away very slowly,” Millie said before insisting that the directors knew that she would see the spoiler and seemingly weren’t concerned about it.

And while people have been left intrigued by what Millie could possibly have seen on the board, some admitted that her reaction hasn't filled them with hope.

“Interesting response to seeing Eleven's ending👀,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “oh god im scared.”

“I don't know why but that ohhh just doesn't seem good,” somebody else agreed, while one more asked, “why does this make me nervous af..😭”

It’s worth mentioning that although Millie did see the plan for Eleven on the whiteboard, the creators have previously said that parts of Season 5’s storyline could change during filming.

While the final 20 minutes of the show have been “locked in” for quite a while, co-creator and director Matt Duffer told SFX magazine, “We know what the ending is. It's conceivable that it changes, but I think it's unlikely because it's one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right. It also feels sort of inevitable."


Discussing the ending specifically, Matt told Collider, “We do feel good about this ending. I’m not super insecure. I’m insecure about a lot of things, but I feel like this ending feels good.”


And co-creator and director Ross Duffer previously revealed that his and Matt’s pitch for Season 5 left multiple Netflix execs in tears.

If you need reminding, Season 4 of Stranger Things ended with Eleven and the crew in California returning to Hawkins after Vecna wreaked havoc in the Upside Down, killing Eddie Munson and leaving Max in a coma.

Although the gang were able to hurt Vecna, he is still alive and will no doubt play a huge role in the final season of the show. 

