By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Sydney Sweeney debuted a pretty dramatic hair transformation at this year’s Met Gala, and it was giving Billie Eilish.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

One viral tweet from the night quoted a photo of the Euphoria actor on the cream and green carpet and read: “close enough welcome back billie eilish.”


“she looks happier than ever,” another joked in an equally popular tweet.

2. And Sydney wasn’t the only attendee accused of emulating a fellow celeb, with Andrew Scott’s choice of outfit lending itself to Barry Keoghan comparisons.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / WireImage,

“Why has Andrew Scott come dressed as Barry Keoghan,” one X user asked.

3. Barry himself sparked a whole load of conversation with his brown velvet three-piece suit, top hat, and not one but three watches. Some felt that he was emulating Willy Wonka — specifically Timothée Chalamet’s recent iteration.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Village Roadshow Pictures / Via youtube.com

“fight back @RealChalamet,” one person tweeted in response to photos of Barry on the carpet.


Another wrote: “Damn they’re remaking Wonka already??”

4. Somebody else referenced the musical Hamilton as they joked: “he looks like he wants to be in the room where it happens.”

Hamilton
Disney+

5. And when Barry teamed up with his rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter as they made their red carpet debut, the jokes got even more creative. One compared them to Alice and the Mad Hatter from the 2010 Alice in Wonderland movie.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Walt Disney Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

“IT’S FINALLY CLICKING,” one viral tweet reads alongside side-by-side photos of Barry and Sabrina and the characters in the film.

6. Somebody else went a little more niche, comparing the couple to Laurie and Amy from the book Little Women. Interestingly, Timothée Chalamet played Laurie in the 2019 movie adaptation.

Little Women, 2019
Columbia pictures

Posting a picture of the two together, an X user joked: “Jo: oh I sure hope Laurie still wants to marry me when he comes home [...] Amy and Laurie:”


7. And fictional characters were a common theme, with a whole load of people wondering why Ed Sheeran attended the Met Gala dressed like Troy Bolton as they made reference to his powder blue suit.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Disney+

“Can’t believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Boltons tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala,” one popular tweet reads.


Somebody else wrote: “I love Ed Sheeran cosplaying as Troy Bolton at the #MetGala.”


8. K-pop star Jennie drew comparisons to Alexa Demie’s Euphoria character, Maddy, as one person tweeted a video of her walking out of her hotel in her midriff-baring ensemble and wrote: “maddie from euphoria on her way to algebra.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, HBO / Via youtube.com

9. And everybody was making the same Challengers joke when Donatella Versace proudly posed with Andrew Scott and Jude Law on either side:

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images, MGM / Via youtube.com

10. Of course, as with every Met Gala, there were plenty of Hunger Games references, with one person saying of Zendaya’s attention-grabbing look: “She looks like she's gonna send so many donations to Katniss Everdeen in the arena.”

Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

11. Getting slightly more left-field, Josh O’Connor’s look was compared to “the mouse that the fairy godmother turned into a footman for Cinderella’s carriage if he slayed,” an incredibly specific sentiment that appeared to be widely shared as the original tweet racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

Josh O&#x27;Connor in unique black suit with long trailing ribbon and patterned shoes on event carpet
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

12. But if that wasn’t weird enough for you, some celebs found themselves being likened to inanimate objects, with Rita Ora’s beaded ensemble drawing immediate comparisons to door curtains.

Gotham / Getty Images, Getty Images

“Yep, gotta keep those flies from coming in your back door,” British comedian Kathy Burke joked in response to her outfit.


Somebody else tweeted: “Expecting my Nan to appear from Rita Ora's naval to tell me my tea's ready and to stop annoying the dog.”

13. And then there were the stars who were compared to mere concepts. Sharing a photo of K-pop band Stray Kids on the red carpet, an X user asked: “why does this look like a stock image for gossiping.”

Stray Kids at the met
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

14. And finally, Dan Levy’s colorful lower half and jet black torso inspired one person to tweet: “The Darkness taking over my cute and bubbly personality when i hear the teams notification.”

Dan Levy in floral suit at event with photographers in background
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
