Megan Fox Has Been Accused Of Xenophobia After She Made A “Disgusting” Comment About Ukrainian Women As She Responded To An Unrecognizable Photo Of Herself With Taylor Swift

On Wednesday, Megan was accused of xenophobia when she responded to an unrecognizable photo of herself with Taylor Swift on Instagram.

Earlier this week, a photo of Megan Fox with Taylor Swift went viral because of how different Megan looked in the picture.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly pose together at Las Vegas nightclub
In case you missed it, Taylor hit up Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas on Sunday night after her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

Megan was also at the famous club for the celebration alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, but when photos from the night emerged, there was a lot of speculation over the star’s appearance.

Megan Fox wearing a mesh dress at a Sports Illustrated event
Some speculated that Megan had plastic surgery, while others wondered if she’d had cosmetic filler, and the actor decided to address the discourse on her Instagram page on Wednesday by sharing two more photos from the night that were taken in different lighting.

She wrote in the caption, “oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all.”

Screenshot of Megan Fox&#x27;s Instagram caption
“turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll,” Megan continued. “when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan 💁🏻‍♀️”

But the sentiment behind Megan’s post was overshadowed by her shocking choice of words, with the star’s followers left horrified by her description of how she looked.

Megan on the red carpet signing a large poster
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Janie's Fund

In fact, Megan was accused of xenophobia as people called out the comment across social media, with one person commenting on the post, “I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European is still a thing in Hollywood.”


Somebody else wrote, “Is xenophobia and misogyny towards Ukrainians ok for you? For normal people they are not.”


Another agreed: “Distasteful comment about Ukraine.” 


While one more added, “As a Ukrainian woman, I just want to reiterate how disgusting this caption is. ‘Thank you’ for pushing out harmful stereotypes about the Ukrainian women who have been one of the most vulnerable group during the war and as refugees abroad. You’re embarrassing.”

It also caused a stir over on X, formerly known as Twitter, where one person shared a screenshot of Megan’s comment and wrote, "Look at what #MeganFox says in her post. And then tell me that Ukrainian women shouldn't be mad af at how the world has treated us."

Quote-tweeting this post, somebody else added, "I’m tired how Eastern European women are constantly sexualized.”

Another tweeted, “the fact that this kind of discourse is obviously right there to be picked up and uttered by people in her social circles.”

One more asked, “Can someone explain me how this level of dehumanization is even... possible? How can someone say this, do this, and feel like there is nothing wrong?"

But Megan has hit back at the scrutiny, replying to one of the comments on her Instagram post with, “dear god. this is NOT what i mean. ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot.”

Screenshot of Megan&#x27;s Instagram comment
She then defiantly added, “let a girl make a joke for fucks sake.”

However, this only fueled the backlash, with one person commenting on a Reddit forum, “her responding to an actual ukrainian lady who was bothered by the joke like ‘bro that's not what i mean, its a compliment! don't take it so seriously!’ makes it even more insensitive, my god.”

Megan in a black sheer-panel dress posing at a media event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“‘Let a girl make a joke for fucks sake’ / Is the joke in the room with us right now Megan?” another asked. 


Somebody else wrote, “She literally just could have said a blow up sex doll though. There was no reason to specify it as being Ukrainian. I wish more adults would embrace the practice of just saying ‘you're right, I shouldn't have said that it was stupid.’”


Despite being aware of the offense caused, Megan has not chosen to edit her caption at the time of writing. 

