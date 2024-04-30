People Are Divided Over Martin Freeman’s Comments About His Controversial Movie “Miller’s Girl”

The movie includes a graphic sex scene between Martin and Jenna, who were 50 and 19 years old at the time of filming.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

This article contains spoilers for Miller’s Girl.

When the erotic thriller Miller’s Girl was released in January of this year, it immediately sparked backlash from viewers.

Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in Miller&#x27;s Girl
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

In the movie, Jenna Ortega plays 18-year-old high school student Cairo Sweet, who decides to seduce her creative writing class teacher, Jonathan Miller, played by Martin Freeman.


The two characters already have an intellectual connection, with Cairo at the top of Mr. Miller’s class. After spending more time together, the two end up kissing in the rain.


After this, Cairo writes an incredibly graphic erotic story for Mr. Miller’s class that details a sexual relationship between a teacher and a student. When Mr. Miller demands she rewrite it, she sends the story to the school’s vice principal as revenge — suggesting that it was inspired by her real-life affair with her teacher. 

Ultimately, Mr. Miller is suspended from his job, loses his best friend, and his already tense relationship with his wife, Beatrice, falls apart. Meanwhile, the film ends with Cairo smugly calling her teacher’s downfall “her greatest achievement to date.”

Jenna Ortega in Miller&#x27;s Girl
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Suffice to say, this storyline was deemed controversial by many, with Mr. Miller arguably being portrayed as a victim to his teen student — who he shared a passionate kiss with and fantasized over — while Cairo is vilified as the movie’s conniving temptress.

Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in Miller&#x27;s Girl
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Summarizing the discourse, Screen Rant pointed out that the plot reinforces “the harmful stereotype that teenage girls are largely at fault for inappropriate power-balanced relationships.”

Martin Freeman in Miller&#x27;s Girl
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

In addition to the troubling storyline, viewers were uncomfortable with a fantasy scene that shows Cairo and Mr. Miller acting out the graphic sex and foreplay described in Cairo’s erotic story.

Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in Miller&#x27;s Girl
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Jenna was around 19 years old when the movie was filmed, and Martin was 50. Some considered this age gap inappropriate for a sex scene.

Jenna Oretga and Martin Freeman
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Lionsgate

In February, Kristina Arjona, the intimacy coordinator who worked on Miller’s Girl, detailed how the scene in question was shot and reassured fans that Jenna was protected throughout filming.

Jenna Ortega in Miller&#x27;s Girl
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

"There was many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," Kristina told the Daily Mail at the time. 


"Part of my job, too, is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors," she added, emphasizing that “continuous consent” was given by Jenna. 

And now, in a new interview with the Times, Martin has defended the movie by insisting that it is “grown-up and nuanced," adding: "It’s not saying: ‘Isn’t this great?’”

Martin Freeman
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

The publication goes on to state that Martin thinks “stories about difficult subjects can be tainted by association,” with the British actor then referring to the 1993 movie Schindler’s List as he continued: “And that’s a shame. Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?”

Martin’s comments have sparked a mixed reaction from fans, with one person supporting him on a Reddit forum as they wrote: “I get his point. Media literacy has disintegrated in recent years. There are a lot of people that even think that stuff that is morally wrong and even shown by the narrative to be wrong, shouldn’t be shown.”

Martin Freeman in Miller&#x27;s Girl
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

“Like, that's the point. You're not supposed to like the character or their situation,” another user agreed. “This movie is about a student and a teacher, of course there's an age gap, and Freeman is saying you're not supposed to approve of that, either. All films and novels aren't supposed to be about perfect people in ideal situations, that's not the point of them. They're not insisting you approve, they're depicting nuanced situations where people are acting inappropriately.”


But others argued that what Martin said glossed over the broader issue with the film, with one critic pointing out: “if you actually watched the movie, then you’d know it’s jenna’s character that ‘seduces’ this poor unassuming english teacher and tries to ‘ruin his life’ which is what makes the movie gross. it’s not bc it depicts an age gap relationship, it’s bc the teenage girl is depicted as having all the power and agency in this dynamic which is seriously damaging for real life cases of teachers grooming their students.”


“He is correct that obviously the movie wasn’t saying it was perfectly fine for an adult man to be with a teenage girl and if people were criticising the movie for that then they are at best misinformed and at worst willfully obtuse,” somebody else reasoned. “Most of the criticism of the movie I came across was focused much more on the ‘poor innocent adult man is harrassed by EVIL teenage girl’ trope and I can’t help wondering if his response to the criticism, also, is at best misinformed and at worst willfully obtuse.”

