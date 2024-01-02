In recent years, few celebrities have faced as much scrutiny over their age as Madonna, who turned 65 years old in August.
When she first shot to fame in the ‘80s, the music icon quickly became renowned for her risqué performances and the way that she embraced her sexuality — and four decades later, she isn’t showing any signs of changing.
Back in 2021, Madonna famously caused a stir when she shared a series of sexy lingerie photos to her Instagram page, some of which ended up being removed by the social media platform because of her exposed nipple.
At the time, Madonna was quick to respond to this censorship — and also addressed the way that she was being widely mocked for her posts, with rapper 50 Cent among the people to poke fun at the provocative way that she was presenting herself.
“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple,” Madonna wrote after her post was deleted, also adding in the same caption: “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny.”
And Madonna made similar comments when her appearance at the Grammys in February of last year was heavily criticized. As photos of her at the ceremony circulated on social media, she branded the attacks on her image “ageism and misogyny.”
In addition to ridiculing her appearance, people speculated about cosmetic surgery — and once again, other public figures involved themselves in the discourse. British TV presenter Piers Morgan shared an unflattering close-up photo of Madonna from the night with his followers, asking in the caption: “I thought Halloween was in October?”
In response, Madonna posted a statement to her Instagram page that expressed her disappointment at the way that her appearance had overshadowed her speech. After all, the star was at the Grammys to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s performance — a history-making moment as Kim was the first transgender woman to perform at the ceremony.
“I wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans woman performing at the Grammys – a history making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!” Madonna wrote.
“Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!” she added. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.”
“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous,” Madonna went on, before reiterating that she has “never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”
“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she concluded.
But in spite of this powerful statement, Madonna was once again under scrutiny when her Celebrations Tour kicked off in London, England, just months later. The 45-song setlist paid tribute to her 40-year career and included several erotic dance routines and raunchy costumes.
The star once again found herself the subject of think pieces and TV debates as cynics argued that she is too old to be sexy — and it has now been revealed that Madonna has anticipated this kind of discourse since the early years of her career.
A clip from a 1992 interview with the star recently resurfaced on X, previously known as Twitter. Madonna was just 34 years old in the video, which was filmed for the BBC show, Jonathan Ross Presents.
In the interview, Madonna candidly discusses the question marks surrounding her sexuality at the time, before going on to acknowledge the rampant ageism that women face later in life.
Opening up to the British host, Madonna says in the 32-year-old clip: “People have always accused me of being this sort of raving nymphomaniac, and they said things that I did with men that weren’t true and they said things that I do with women that aren’t true.”
Madonna spoke about ageism in this 1992 interview. She was only 34. She defended her right then to be the woman she is today.pic.twitter.com/GT6NTACcTJ
“I’m very intrigued by bisexuality and homosexuality, that doesn’t mean that I necessarily experience it,” Madonna adds in response to speculation that she is sexually attracted to women. “I don’t think it’s relevant. People say: ‘Oh, she sleeps with women,’ I don’t bother to deny it because I don’t think it matters. Who cares?”
“I mean, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, so I’m not going to go around going: ‘Oh god, that’s not true, that’s not true’” she explains, before stating that it would be “helpful” for the LGBTQ+ community to “have more role models, people who are in powerful positions, coming out and saying ‘I’m gay.’”
Referencing how much Madonna embraces her sexuality, Jonathan then asks: “Do you think perhaps that you will be someone who will challenge this kind of taboo of, like, women losing their sexuality? Or not being seen as sexual animals as much when they get past, say, 40 or 45?”
“Yes,” Madonna immediately replies. “I think that not only do we suffer from racism and sexism and things like that, we also suffer from ageism. That is that once you reach a certain age, you’re not allowed to be adventurous. You’re not allowed to be sexual, you know?”
“I think that’s rather hideous,” Madonna continues. “A lot of people say: ‘Oh, it’s so pathetic, I hope she’s not still doing that in 10 years,’ I mean, who cares? What if I am? Is there a rule you are supposed to just die when you’re 40? That’s basically what everyone wants people to do and I think it’s stupid, you just put yourself out to pasture.”
“Life is long, people are living to be, you know, 100 years old,” Madonna concludes. “I don’t get it.”
And Madonna’s words have struck a chord with fans all these years later, with many pointing out that she was inadvertently defending her future self at the time.
Sharing the clip, one person wrote: “Madonna spoke about ageism in this 1992 interview. She was only 34. She defended her right then to be the woman she is today."
“She has always been sooooo ahead of her time. This message is just as relevant and true as it was 30 years ago,” another replied. “Also a nice reminder that she’s the greatest lgbtq ally we’ve EVER had.”
She has always been sooooo ahead of her time. This message is just as relevant and true as it was 30 years ago. Also a nice reminder that she’s the greatest lgbtq ally we’ve EVER had.
“It is crazy to think that Madonna has now been defending herself about ageism for around three quarters of her career,” another wrote. One more added: “Madonna is, without hyperbole, the most important artist of our time, across all mediums of art.”
Madonna is, without hyperbole, the most important artist of our time, across all mediums of art. https://t.co/3tGeIfUBUR
Madonna herself has not publicly responded to the resurfaced clip, but we are pretty sure that she will be proud of the way that her younger self advocated for her right to still be sexy in her sixties.