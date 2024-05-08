Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Do Three Paternity Tests For Their Son Tatum Because He Looks So Much Like Her Brother Rob Kardashian

Khloé said baby Tatum looks so much like her brother Rob that she had to ask him if he'd ever donated sperm because she feared a "disgusting" IVF mix-up.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

When Khloé Kardashian finally revealed her son Tatum’s face on his first birthday last July, fans were floored by how much he looked like her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

Khloé shares Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, but it is undeniable that her family’s genes dominate in the little boy. In fact, Khloé and her family often comment on Tatum’s resemblance to his uncle Rob on their family's reality show The Kardashians and on social media.

But Khloé perhaps went a little too far when she discussed the topic during a recent appearance on her OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi’s SHE MD podcast, where she said that her son looks so much like her brother that she feared doctors accidentally used his sperm instead of Tristan’s.

In case you didn’t know, Tatum was born via surrogate, which means that doctors created an embryo using Khloé’s egg and Tristan’s sperm before implanting it into the surrogate’s uterus via IVF.

Discussing Tatum on the podcast, Khloé said: “My son looks just like my brother, and my brother is one of my favorite people.”

“He looks more like Rob than he looks like anyone else,” Dr. Aliabadi agreed. “He could be his son!”

“And because he’s an IVF baby, or a surrogate baby, I was like: ‘Rob, did you ever donate sperm somewhere?’” Khloé said, before admitting: “Like, I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum; he was so offended. And I’m like: ‘But he doesn’t look like you!’”

Khloe Kardashian in a black top with long blonde hair speaking into a microphone during an interview
SHE MD / Via youtube.com

When presented with the idea that she could have had a baby with her brother, Khloé replied: “With this family, it would not surprise me — but that would be so disgusting.”


“I remember, [Dr. Aliabadi] was like: ‘You’ve already done a DNA test!’ and I was like: ‘I need to do another one, I need to figure it out,’” she concluded. 

Elsewhere in the same podcast, Khloé opened up about how “detached” she felt from Tatum throughout her surrogate’s pregnancy, and even during the first few months after his birth due to Tristan’s paternity scandal.

Khloé Kardashian holding her newborn in a hospital bed, both in comfy attire, with a relaxed and content expression
Disney+ / Hulu

If you didn’t know, Khloé found out “with the rest of the world” that Tristan had secretly fathered a baby with another woman in December 2022 — just weeks after they’d gone forward with their surrogacy plans.


In addition to hiding his son from her, Tristan was also battling a related court case over his paternity and child support issues, while Khloé was none the wiser.


As a result, Khloé spent the surrogate’s pregnancy “in denial” that it was even happening, and when Dr. Aliabadi called to say that her surrogate would need to give birth slightly earlier than planned, Khloé was so upset that she “started hysterically crying.”


Because of how distressed Khloé was, her OB-GYN ended up offering to take her newborn son home with her until she was “ready to pick him up.”


Ultimately, Khloé was able to attend the birth and look after Tatum herself following his arrival, but she has been opening up about battling feelings of “guilt” because of how long it took for her to bond with him.

