When Khloé Kardashian finally revealed her son Tatum’s face on his first birthday last July, fans were floored by how much he looked like her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.
Khloé shares Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, but it is undeniable that her family’s genes dominate in the little boy. In fact, Khloé and her family often comment on Tatum’s resemblance to his uncle Rob on their family's reality show The Kardashians and on social media.
But Khloé perhaps went a little too far when she discussed the topic during a recent appearance on her OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi’s SHE MD podcast, where she said that her son looks so much like her brother that she feared doctors accidentally used his sperm instead of Tristan’s.
In case you didn’t know, Tatum was born via surrogate, which means that doctors created an embryo using Khloé’s egg and Tristan’s sperm before implanting it into the surrogate’s uterus via IVF.
Discussing Tatum on the podcast, Khloé said: “My son looks just like my brother, and my brother is one of my favorite people.”
“He looks more like Rob than he looks like anyone else,” Dr. Aliabadi agreed. “He could be his son!”