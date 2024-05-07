Katy Perry’s Own Mom Was Fooled By That Viral AI-Generated Image Of The Star At This Year’s Met Gala

For a brief moment on Monday night, Katy was widely considered one of the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Met Gala — but she didn’t actually attend.

In case you didn’t know, yesterday was Met Gala Monday, which means that some of the biggest names in the world descended on New York City as the rest of us waited with bated breath to see their 2024 looks.

Zendaya at the Met Gala
The theme for this year’s gala was “Garden of Time,” a reference to the 1962 short story of the same name. The theme was used in conjunction with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Taylor Russell at the Met Gala
As seen every year, not all gala guests appeared to follow this theme with their outfits. However, there were plenty of A-listers who served on the cream and green carpet.

Tyla at the Met Gala
Zendaya undoubtedly led the Best Dressed list for the night, with Taylor Russell, Tyla, and Rebecca Ferguson also among those who completely nailed the brief.

Rebecca Ferguson at the Met
And when a photo of Katy Perry landed on everybody’s social media timelines on Monday night, it was universally agreed that she had one of the best looks of the evening.

Katy Perry. That’s it. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OT51H6wJ9i

— javi (@jxries) May 6, 2024
In the image, Katy couldn’t be more on theme in a stunning gown embellished with flowers, butterflies, and an attention-grabbing moss trim. 

“Katy Perry. That’s it. #MetGala,” a tweet read alongside the photo, and the post quickly went viral. At the time of writing, it has more than 13 million views, and hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.

There’s only one problem: The photo is completely AI-generated. In fact, even the stairs in the picture aren’t accurate as they were actually taken from the 2018 gala, not this year’s event.

Katy Perry at an event, wearing an elegant off-shoulder gown with floral accents and statement earrings
Within minutes of this photo being debunked, a second image of Katy at the Met appeared online, this time showing her in a bronze corset and green foliage mini skirt — once again nailing the “Garden of Time” theme… And once again being an AI-generated fake.

Katy Perry at the MET GALA 2014 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/G5HO32oycS

— nostalgia 💌 (@older_days) May 6, 2024
As it happens, Katy didn’t actually end up attending this year’s Met Gala, but if you fell for either of the photos suggesting that she did, then you are not the only one.

Katy Perry at an event, wearing a strapless leather dress with her hair styled long and over one shoulder
Taking to her Instagram page on Monday night, Katy shared the AI-generated images with her 207 million followers as she revealed that her own mom believed that the first one was really her.

Closeup of Katy Perry and her mom, Mary Perry
The star posted a screenshot of her and her mom’s text conversation about the situation, with Katy’s mom sending the photo to her and writing: “Ha Feather! Didn’t know you went to the Met 💥 💥 💥 What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Katy Perry&#x27;s text exchange with her mom
Katy replied: “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

Katy ended her Instagram carousel with a video of herself in a recording studio, explaining in her post’s caption: “couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

Katy Perry in a recording studio
And Katy isn’t the only star whose absence disappointed on Met Gala night, with fans left devastated when Rihanna didn’t make her highly anticipated comeback — despite being expected to attend.

Rihanna wearing a yellow dress at a Fenty Beauty event. Her hair is styled in long, straight layers
People later reported that Rihanna had been forced to cancel her appearance after coming down with the flu.

Topics in this article

