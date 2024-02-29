On Wednesday night, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were seen attending a late-night church service at Churchome Church at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.
Victor posted a video of Justin playing the guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” as he revealed that Hailey’s mom was also praying for the pair.
He wrote on the video, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”