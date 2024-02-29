People Cannot Get Over A Church Minister’s Seriously “Inappropriate” And “Invasive” Instagram Post About Justin And Hailey Bieber

Religious leader Victor Marx name-checked Justin and Hailey as he told Instagram followers, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus.”

Stephanie Soteriou
On Wednesday night, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were seen attending a late-night church service at Churchome Church at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

The two were dressed casually for the outing, and Justin was seemingly trying to hide his face from the paparazzi. 


While the couple have always been open about their religious beliefs as devout Christians, this outing was particularly noteworthy because it followed a bizarre social media post from their minister. 


Earlier this week, Victor Marx — who is the founder of the All Things Possible Ministries — sparked concern when he took to his Instagram page to urge his 350,000 followers to pray for the celebrity couple. 

Victor posted a video of Justin playing the guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” as he revealed that Hailey’s mom was also praying for the pair.

He wrote on the video, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

Victor then added in the post’s caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”

Victor discusses &quot;special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn&#x27;t want them to draw closer to Jesus,&quot; mentioning  that &quot;they often face spiritual warfare&quot; &quot;that seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life&quot;
@victormarx / Via instagram.com

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” he continued. “So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”


Victor’s message was amplified further when Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, shared it to his own social media page.


Needless to say, this immediately triggered concern for Justin and Hailey, with many commenting on Victor’s video to confirm that they were praying for the stars as they expressed their hope that nothing is seriously wrong.

However, apart from Victor’s followers, people couldn’t help feeling that he had crossed a line by publicly posting about such high-profile members of his ministry.

Discussing Victor’s comments on a Reddit forum, the minister was called out for his “inappropriate” behavior.


“This is so invasive,” one person wrote. “High visibility position and you thought it’s a good idea to post on INSTAGRAM?”


“If I were Justin or Hailey, I would never talk to this man again. This is so inappropriate,” another agreed. Somebody else added, “What an unbelievably out of bounds thing to do.”


“Whatever is going on with J&H, this is an appalling invasion of their privacy by their church,” one more concluded. 

Justin and Hailey’s faith has always been instrumental in their relationship, with the two first reconnecting and falling in love after bumping into each other at a Miami press conference for their church.

And in 2020, Hailey told Elle that their religion is “the most important part” of their relationship. She said, "Following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It's everything."


In her YouTube series A Conversation With…, Hailey went so far as to claim that if she and Justin didn’t have their Christianity, then they “wouldn’t even be together.”


Neither Justin nor Hailey has publicly acknowledged Victor’s Instagram plea, and he has not posted anything further. 

