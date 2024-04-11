This Is Why Jonas Brothers Fans Are So Upset After They Rescheduled The Entire European Leg Of Their Tour With Just Five Weeks' Notice

One disgruntled fan asked: “could you not have planned your exciting projects around the tour that people have already spent money on tickets/hotels/travel arrangements?”

Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Last August, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Five Albums. One Night. world tour in New York City.

While the tour was organized around the band’s sixth studio album, The Album, the set list includes 67 songs from all of their studio releases since 2007.


The North American leg of the tour concluded in December, but the Jonas Brothers were back on the road in February with dates in the Philippines, Indonesia, and New Zealand.


They hit Australia last month, and next week, the band will begin their 10 Latin America dates.

Amid all of this, European fans have been patiently waiting for the Five Albums. One Night. tour to reach their countries, and excitement was growing as the first date of the European leg loomed closer, with the Jonas Brothers set to perform in Norway on May 18.

But on Wednesday, the trio posted a video to social media explaining that they had rescheduled every single European date due to other “exciting projects” taking precedence.

Europe!! We’re shifting our upcoming shows to later this year. We appreciate your love and support so much. We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming 😏 All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and info is at Jonasbrothers.com. More details will be sent out on email. Latin America - We can’t wait to see you next week!! ❤️

In the clip, Nick Jonas tells fans: “We have shifted the European dates to later this year, but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we’re very excited to share with you at a later point.”

“European fans, we love you, we can’t wait to see you, it’s been long overdue,” he continued. “And we are so excited to play these shows later this year, in the fall.”

“So make sure you hold on to your tickets,” Kevin Jonas added. “We will be having more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you.”

The group added in the video’s caption: “Europe!! We’re shifting our upcoming shows to later this year. We appreciate your love and support so much. We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming 😏"

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and info is at Jonasbrothers.com. More details will be sent out on email,” it continued. “Latin America - We can’t wait to see you next week!! ❤️”

According to the updated schedule, the Jonas Brothers’ tour will now take a four-month break after their third Mexico show on May 6.

It will pick up again in Northern Ireland on September 9. Interestingly, this particular show was initially scheduled to be the final date of the tour on June 20.


The tour will now end in Poland on October 16, a show that was originally scheduled for May 30.


Meanwhile, the Norway date has been moved from May 18 to October 6. 

Needless to say, the Jonas Brothers’ decision to reschedule 22 dates to make room for other projects has rattled fans, with many revealing that they will now lose the money that they spent on travel and accommodation to attend the original dates.

It was also argued that the band’s reason for the change wasn’t valid enough to inconvenience the thousands of people who planned to attend the concerts — especially on such short notice. 


One popular tweet asked: “i hate it when artists reschedule their tours and the excuse is ‘exciting projects are coming’ … could you not have planned your exciting projects around the tour that people have already spent money on tickets/hotels/travel arrangements on?”


“What a shame you care more about your exciting projects than the money your fans spent on accommodations and transports less than a month before your tour starts ! this is so so so disappointing,” somebody else wrote in response to the video.


“Sorry but this is absolutely ridiculous. The fact that the tour starts in a month and you’ve just ‘changed’ the dates for an upcoming project is not ok,” another added.


“Cancelling due to sickness/illness or family commitments I would totally understand,” one more reasoned. “But re-scheduling for a ‘project’ that you are prioritising over a tour that thousands of people have paid out for, on tickets/transport/hotels DURING A COST OF LIVING CRISIS??????  REALLY????”


“You guys DO realize people spent their hard earned money and made plans to make this work, right?” another disgruntled fan asked. “A ‘bit inconvenient’ seams [sic] like a ‘bit’ of an insult.”

Over on TikTok, a self-proclaimed “huge Jonas Brothers fan” racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments when she stitched the band’s original video and explained exactly why people are mad.

#stitch with @Jonas Brothers love u guys but this is a huge loss for a lot of fans 🥺 #jonasbrothers #jonasbrothersconcert #jonasbrotherseurope

“This is really not OK,” the creator began. “It’s one thing to shift your dates, but this kind of announcement just doesn't sit right with me — and a lot of fans as I can see. It's just really irresponsible for them to come on a video and say that they're shifting their dates due to ‘exciting projects’ when so many people have bought tickets, plane rides, hotel — it's a lot of money.”

“When artists cancel for health reasons, understandable, things happen. And buying a ticket outside of your country, you're already taking a risk,” she added. “But this video and them just saying that they're doing it because they have exciting projects, that doesn't really make sense to a lot of fans and is not a good look.”

“They’re apparently the friend that cancels when better plans come up 🙄,” one person commented on the TikTok. Another agreed: “Like schedule better boys lol they’re essentially saying ‘we decided we’d rather do something else but we’ll circle back to you guys.’”

The Jonas Brothers have not publicly commented on the backlash, and BuzzFeed has contacted their rep for comment.

