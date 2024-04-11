Last August, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Five Albums. One Night. world tour in New York City.
Amid all of this, European fans have been patiently waiting for the Five Albums. One Night. tour to reach their countries, and excitement was growing as the first date of the European leg loomed closer, with the Jonas Brothers set to perform in Norway on May 18.
In the clip, Nick Jonas tells fans: “We have shifted the European dates to later this year, but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we’re very excited to share with you at a later point.”
“European fans, we love you, we can’t wait to see you, it’s been long overdue,” he continued. “And we are so excited to play these shows later this year, in the fall.”
“So make sure you hold on to your tickets,” Kevin Jonas added. “We will be having more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you.”
The group added in the video’s caption: “Europe!! We’re shifting our upcoming shows to later this year. We appreciate your love and support so much. We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming 😏"
“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and info is at Jonasbrothers.com. More details will be sent out on email,” it continued. “Latin America - We can’t wait to see you next week!! ❤️”
According to the updated schedule, the Jonas Brothers’ tour will now take a four-month break after their third Mexico show on May 6.
Needless to say, the Jonas Brothers’ decision to reschedule 22 dates to make room for other projects has rattled fans, with many revealing that they will now lose the money that they spent on travel and accommodation to attend the original dates.
“This is really not OK,” the creator began. “It’s one thing to shift your dates, but this kind of announcement just doesn't sit right with me — and a lot of fans as I can see. It's just really irresponsible for them to come on a video and say that they're shifting their dates due to ‘exciting projects’ when so many people have bought tickets, plane rides, hotel — it's a lot of money.”
“When artists cancel for health reasons, understandable, things happen. And buying a ticket outside of your country, you're already taking a risk,” she added. “But this video and them just saying that they're doing it because they have exciting projects, that doesn't really make sense to a lot of fans and is not a good look.”
“They’re apparently the friend that cancels when better plans come up 🙄,” one person commented on the TikTok. Another agreed: “Like schedule better boys lol they’re essentially saying ‘we decided we’d rather do something else but we’ll circle back to you guys.’”
The Jonas Brothers have not publicly commented on the backlash, and BuzzFeed has contacted their rep for comment.