This Is Why Anthony Ramos Refused To Be In Jennifer Lopez’s Musical Film, Despite Her Insistence

Jen and Anthony’s awkward phone conversation was caught on camera and features in her newly-released behind-the-scenes documentary.

Stephanie Soteriou
As you are probably aware, Jennifer Lopez had a pretty novel approach to the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now earlier this month, with the star releasing it as a three-part project.

Jennifer Lopez in a fur coat and sunglasses, walking with photographers in background
Mega / GC Images

In addition to the actual album of music, J.Lo released a narrative-driven musical film called This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, which she funded with her own money.

Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet wearing a strapless outfit and sparkling earrings, looking to the side
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

Then there was the behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the film: The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which was released on Amazon Prime on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez in a turtleneck sitting on a couch, looking thoughtful
Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

Here, Jennifer offers fans a no-holds-barred insight into the challenges of creating her movie — including financial issues, and her struggle to secure celebrity cameos.

Jennifer sitting on the floor as someone works on her back
Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

And it is in this documentary that Jen reveals that she lost out on her first choice of costar — Anthony Ramos — due to his friendship with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Marc Anthony with Anthony Ramos
John Lamparski / FilmMagic

Jennifer famously married Marc just five months after she split from her now-husband Ben Affleck back in 2004. They welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian in 2008, but separated three years later.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony at an event
Jim Spellman / WireImage

They finalized their divorce in 2014, and are thought to have a healthy coparenting relationship. After their split, Jennifer dated A-Rod between 2017 and 2021 before rekindling her romance with Ben and marrying him in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez in a gown with floral embellishments poses with Ben Affleck in a tuxedo
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Marc married fashion model Nadia Ferreira last year.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony hugging on the red carpet
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In a seriously candid scene in her documentary, Jennifer can be seen confiding in her longtime friend and her movie’s wardrobe supervisor Shawn “Beezy” Barton during rehearsals. She says: “Anthony Ramos was gonna do this, the guy from In the Heights. He was going to do the ‘Rebound’ number with me, the glass house.”

Jennifer Lopez sitting at a desk, wearing a fuzzy sweater as she speaks
Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

“And he was like: ‘Ah… I’m friends with Marc,'” she went on.

Anthony Ramos in a tuxedo and bow tie posing at an event
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

The documentary then cuts to a flashback scene of Jennifer speaking to Anthony on the phone about the situation. While his side of the conversation isn’t included, it is evident that Jennifer is trying to talk him round.

Jennifer Lopez sitting at a table on the phone
Amazon

“First of all, I didn’t know that you and Marc were, like, good friends,” she tells him. “I didn’t know that… Well, that’s… That’s nice.”

Anthony Ramos hugs Marc Anthony before he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer then explains that Marc is the father of her two children, so the film won’t be explicitly referencing him. She tells Anthony: “He’s the father of my kids, obviously I’m never going to do anything that’s going to, like, pinpoint him out. But it is very meta.”

Jennifer Lopez in a shimmering dress poses with her two children who are in formal attire when they were much younger
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“It is about, kind of, the 20-year journey between [her 2002 album This Is Me… Then] and this album,” Jennifer continues. “And a lot of things happened, and there were a lot of relationships that I was in. The thing you're playing is representative of many relationships, not one specific relationship.”

Jennifer Lopez in her musical movie
Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

But Anthony could not be swayed, and Jennifer later expresses her frustration as she tells Beezy: “I’m not even playing me in this; there’s a protagonist, this woman, who goes on this journey.”

Jennifer Lopez resting head on table next to laptop, appears frustrated or tired
Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

“[Anthony’s] like: ‘Yeah, I think that people are gonna think that… You know how the media is,’” she continues. “I said: ‘But if we only did our art thinking about what the media’s gonna say… What the fuck are we doing?'”

Anthony Ramos in a black jacket and jeweled necklace smiling on the CinemaCon red carpet
Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage,

Anthony is a seasoned Broadway star and Hollywood actor, and Jennifer wanted to cast him for her “Rebound” scene, which shows Jennifer in a toxic relationship and dancing with a partner in a glass house as it shatters — with ropes pulling the couple back together again.

Jennifer Lopez&#x27;s &#x27;Rebound&#x27; scene
Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

Dancer Gilbert Saldivar ultimately ended up taking on the role that Anthony rejected.

Gilbert Saldivar in &#x27;Rebound&#x27;
Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

And Anthony wasn’t the only star to turn down an appearance in Jennifer’s project, with the documentary revealing that Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Khloé Kardashian were also approached for guest appearances that did not come to fruition.

Jennifer Lopez in turtleneck speaking during an interview
Amazon Prime / Via youtube.com

However, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story still has its fair share of celebrity cameos, including Keke Palmer, Jane Fonda, and Sofía Vergara.

